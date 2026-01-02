2D cinematic platformers have a rich heritage dating back to the original Prince of Persia (check out the excellent The Lost Crown review) with its unique rotoscoped animation. They've also had something of a comeback from some of the best indie devs, notably with games such as Limbo and Inside, though you should also count 2023's Planet of Lana among its ranks. Unlike the darker imagery of Playdead's titles, Swedish indie studio Wishfully's debut stood out with a Ghibli-esque focus on the beauty of the natural world, albeit one in the grip of a robot invasion.

It also turns out there was more to its story, which brings us to Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf. Indie sequels have certainly been more on the uptick, such as Toem 2 from fellow Swedish studio Something We Made. According to creative director Adam Stjärnljus, the idea of a sequel began forming halfway through production of the first Planet of Lana. "It was very apparent to us the lore, the universe and the story of Lana, Mui and her planet was so much bigger than we could fit in one game," he tells me.

That isn't to say that the predecessor ended on a cliffhanger, as it has a clear start and end. "But the actual story beneath is much bigger, why these robots are invading the planet from the beginning, and there are still a lot more questions that Lana wants answers to. That's why, in our eyes, the story needed to continue. So in the second game, things get more complicated and you get to understand more of its universe."

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Wishfully) (Image credit: Wishfully) (Image credit: Wishfully)

A sequel that goes bigger

Planet of Lana II sees our titular heroine and her cute catlike robot companion exploring even more places than before. At a rough count, art director Jimmy Chan tells me that the game is about twice the size of the first one, though that's not all. "We have these sub-areas within the biomes that also are quite different," he explains. "We tried to make the variation a lot bigger this time because the first game we had was very nice, but we tried to make the progression change a lot more within the different levels."

That means even if you may enter, say, a cave, how it looks at the beginning shouldn't be the same as how it looks by