From the moment my sleep little robot awoke aboard the Vessel in MIO: Memories in Orbit, it’s clear this is not in a conventional 3D game. I've been exploring the game's maze of puzzle rooms, lore, and bosses for some time ahead of release, but it's the art style that has been prompting the dev team to request more.

Douze Dixièmes’ new Metroidvania blends comic line work, painterly colour, and 3D space to create an otherworldly environment that feels hand-illustrated rather than rendered, one that moves like an animated bande dessinée. (Read our list of inspirational indie game devs for more.)

“We already started working on this type of rendering for our first game, Shady Part of Me. The art direction is a strong collaboration between the art director, Etienne, and the render dev, Joran. They were working on a proprietary engine that was specifically developed for the game, mostly by Joran and the creative director of the project. MIO is the result of quite a small team's work and the art of the game all the more,” says Sarah Hourcade, co-founder and executive producer.

She notes that the tools themselves helped enforce the style: “The tools available to the artists - proprietary engine and Blender – did not allow to drift a lot, since all the textures, outlines and rendering is procedurally made by the engine. The final art direction is the result of Etienne and Joran talking a lot during five years and adjusting sliders in the engine.”