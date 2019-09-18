Blender tutorials: 28 ways to upgrade your 3D skills

Blender tutorials can save you time and money when creating your 3D art. One of the best 3D softwares around, Blender is free and thanks to it being open source software, everyone can get involved.

There are hundreds of brilliant Blender tutorials online to introduce you to the software, and help you to improve your skills. You can work on modelling, animation, rendering and composition by following the projects and learning tips from the leading 3D designers that feature in the video and text tutorials.

To make it easy for you, we've grouped these Blender tutorials into three sections. Keep reading to master one of the best 3D modelling softwares around...

Blender tutorials for beginners

01. A guide to Blender v2.8 Beta

If you're about to start working with the latest version of Blender, be sure to check out this helpful Blender tutorial from Blender expert Andrew Price, aka Blender Guru, which showcases the new interface, shortcuts and functionalities of Blender v2.8 Beta.

02. Blender tutorial: First steps

If you're using a slightly older version, take a look at this navigation overview, the first in a series of free Blender tutorials from the Blender Foundation. There are 41 short courses in total to help you master the fundamentals of the software, including interface overview, creating meshes and subdividing surfaces.

03. Blender basics: shading and lighting

Before you start creating anything in Blender, you need to master the basics. This 20-minute video tutorial will walk you through Blender's shading and lighting features, and shows you what you can do with them.

04. The basics of realistic texturing

In another offering from Andrew Price, he reveals the secrets of realistic texturing in this detailed Blender tutorial. Discover how to take a texture and create some variations of it, using Photoshop or a Photoshop alternative, then putting them into Blender. Want more? Price has a whole host of excellent Blender video tutorials on his YouTube page.

05. Creating meshes

In this video, the Blender team run through how to create a mesh – an object made of polygons. Here you'll learn the difference between a polygonal mesh, and a NURBS surface, and why modelling with polygons is a preferable option.

06. Character animation toolkit

Learn the basics of character animation

In this series of lessons, Blender artist Beorn Leonard explains all the fundamentals of character animation in Blender. Highlights include working with timing and spacing, overlapping motion, animation walk and run cycles and understanding IK and FK.

07. Lighting and baking workflow

Get to grips with the complete workflow for setting up lighting for an outdoor scene. In this tutorial you'll learn how to bake light for a blazing fast render, taking 14 seconds per frame rather than eight minutes.

08. Greenscreen masking for VFX

Add some Hollywood flair to your projects. Here you'll learn the basics of masking and chroma keying in Blender – just the thing for mixing real world footage with CG via a bit of green screen action.

09. Introduction to rigging

Lee Salvemini is kind of a big deal in the Blender community. He worked on Sintel, Elephants dream and spent two years on Star Wars video game titles for LucasArts. In this free video tutorial for Blender Guru, he presents a complete beginner's introduction to rigging. The video above is part one of the series, with parts two and three available on the Blender Guru site.

10. Introduction to camera tracking

Blender comes bundled with an awesome feature called Camera Tracking. Camera Tracking is a process that involves using real footage and tracking its motion so that 3D elements and VFX can be added to it. This tutorial, again from the brilliant Blender Guru, gives you a complete beginners introduction to what this tool is and how to start using it right now.

