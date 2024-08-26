How to illustrate an ancient jungle

Here's my approach to image creation, demonstrating techniques in Blender and Photoshop to fast track you to a finished scene.

Artwork depicting a small figure in a dark forest, admiring a temple in the distance.
(Image credit: Rob Green)

Starting out as an artist, creating a professional-level image can feel like an unattainable feat. This is exacerbated when you see thousands of highly skilled artists on social media, creating incredible images that leave you wondering how on earth they arrived at such a detailed and complex final result.

When you don’t know the strategies artists use to get such outcomes, the ArtStation home page can be quite an intimidating place. Hopefully, in this workshop I can help remedy this by breaking down the gargantuan task of creating a professional-level image into nice, bite-sized, achievable tasks.

Rob Green
Rob Green

Senior environment concept artist with six years of industry experience, currently working at Atomhawk Design Ltd

