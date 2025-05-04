Nail your character art with issue 253 of ImagineFX
See what’s inside the new edition of ImagineFX – on sale now!
This month we focus on character. What makes them great, how to design them, add dynamics and how to paint them. We show you how to draw complete character based scenes using inks too!
On top of that we look at how you can make a living selling your art and look at the best alternatives to Photoshop for digital artists.
We really hope you enjoy the issue!
Also in this issue
In our regular artist in residence slot this issue explores the chaotically creative, gadget filled studio of Geizi Guevara.
If you are looking for something different than Photoshop for your projects, then check our guide to see what tools best suit your needs.
If you have ever wanted to make art your career, or take steps to further what you already do, then we have just the thing. We talked to a number of artists who have already done this, who share their advice on how to make a success of selling your art.
Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.
