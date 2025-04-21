How to design and draw a lovable character for animation using Procreate

Brian Weisz reveals his process for creating a sparkling unicorn and shares valuable insights into working with your clients.

Design a character; a pink unicorn
(Image credit: Brian Weisz)

Working as a freelance character designer requires a solid understanding of one’s own creative process and the ability to deliver artwork in a fast-moving pipeline.

As an artist, it’s your job to come up with creative ideas quickly by putting pen to paper and visualising briefs for various clients. Every project will have its complexities depending on the assignment, the deadline, and the art director who will help guide the work. Being reliable and maintaining good communication is key to building positive working relationships.

Brian Weisz headshot
Brian Weisz

Brian works as a freelance character designer with a long list of clients that includes Disney, Framestore, Nerds Candy, Baskin Robbins, Google Play, Cricket Wireless and 2 Minutes animation.

