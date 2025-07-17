10 Procreate tips every beginner artist needs to know

How-to
By published

If you’re new to iPad drawing, this essential advice will get you started, fast.

Procreate tips
(Image credit: Nelson Tai)

If you’re one of the increasing number of artists working on an iPad, you’ll most likely have tried Procreate. So many people have fallen in love with what it offers, making it one of their primary creative tools. But whether you’re a seasoned pro or a fresh newbie, there’s always something to learn.

Whether you’re looking for workflow improvements or want to learn how to make the most of the app’s broad feature set, our team of Procreate artists is here to share their top tips covering what it brings to the table, beginning with concept designer Nelson Tai.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Nelson Tai
Nelson Tai
Concept artist

Nelson Tai is a concept designer working in the film and video games industries, specialising in hard-surface science fiction designs

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.