The stunningly overachieving Wacom Movink is (gasp) actually a deal for Prime Day

This $113 discount makes me happy.

Wacom Movink is still brilliant, but now slightly less bank-breaking for Prime Day, courtesy of a slight 15% discount on Amazon – the OLED drawing display is now 636.95, down from $749.95.

Wacom Movink: was $749.95 now $636.95 at Amazon

The Movink feels like an experiment to see how far Wacom can push its tech – the OLED display has an 11.6 x 6.5-inch drawing area, compact enough to take on your travels (it's Android, Mac, PC, and Chromebook compatible) but large enough to be useful.

Price checker: $749.95 at Best Buy

Wacom Movink: was £709.99 now £674.99 at wacom.com

As above, but this is the UK price. The best deal in the UK is currently on Wacom's store, where you can get a small 5% discount.

Price checker: £729 at Jessops

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

