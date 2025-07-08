Wacom Movink is still brilliant, but now slightly less bank-breaking for Prime Day, courtesy of a slight 15% discount on Amazon – the OLED drawing display is now 636.95, down from $749.95.
I wasn't sure what the fuss was about with this slim pen display, until I reviewed the Wacom Movink and, honestly, couldn't believe how designed it was, and how sublime it is to use. I've tried and tested many drawing tablet displays for Creative Bloq, but Movink is the thinnest and lightest I've used. And this despite having one of the best displays around – a 4-6.6mm thin, OLED touch-screen.
It also comes with a bespoke version of the Wacom Pro Pen 3, which admittedly I found a little slim, and prefer the customisable version, but with 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and Wacom's seal of quality, it remains one of the best styluses you can get. (You can use other EMR pens with the tablet.)
To get the best deals on Amazon be sure to sign up for a 30-day free Prime membership trial so you don't miss out on any of the best drawing tablet deals.
The Movink feels like an experiment to see how far Wacom can push its tech – the OLED display has an 11.6 x 6.5-inch drawing area, compact enough to take on your travels (it's Android, Mac, PC, and Chromebook compatible) but large enough to be useful.
Price checker: $749.95 at Best Buy
As above, but this is the UK price. The best deal in the UK is currently on Wacom's store, where you can get a small 5% discount.
Price checker: £729 at Jessops
Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
