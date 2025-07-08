Wacom Movink is still brilliant, but now slightly less bank-breaking for Prime Day, courtesy of a slight 15% discount on Amazon – the OLED drawing display is now 636.95, down from $749.95.

I wasn't sure what the fuss was about with this slim pen display, until I reviewed the Wacom Movink and, honestly, couldn't believe how designed it was, and how sublime it is to use. I've tried and tested many drawing tablet displays for Creative Bloq, but Movink is the thinnest and lightest I've used. And this despite having one of the best displays around – a 4-6.6mm thin, OLED touch-screen.

It also comes with a bespoke version of the Wacom Pro Pen 3, which admittedly I found a little slim, and prefer the customisable version, but with 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and Wacom's seal of quality, it remains one of the best styluses you can get. (You can use other EMR pens with the tablet.)

