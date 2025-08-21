Provocative art collective MSCHF is known for getting people talking, and it's just announced a new "external projects division" called Applied MSCHF.

The announcement has got chins wagging already, as it used some of the world's best logos to create its logo. The 'applied' of 'Applied MSCHF' has been made in the style of the IKEA, Coca-Cola, Ford, Barbie, Snickers and more logos.

The post (above) has garnered some 6,000 likes already and over 120 comments on Instagram, although a lot of the comments are people hoping to be hired by MSCHF.

Applied MSCHF says on its website that it'll take on "limited client projects in the following verticals: marketing and advertising, product design, and architecture".

The announcement may well be one of the ballsiest agency launches we've seen and it seems its legal department aren't too worried about being sued for using these famous logos in this way.

This reminds me of a project by TD Bank we saw recently, where snippets of iconic brands' logos were used to frame street signs, allowing the bank to cheekily 'steal' their iconic identities.

This project from MSCHF takes things a step further, though, and uses the famous logos even more blatantly.

As I said though, MSCHF are known for provocation, as we found out when we chatted to them last year.

Do you think they've taken things too far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.