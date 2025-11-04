I'm absolutely loving the Affinity rebrand
It's fresh, it's fun, it's cool af.
Affinity made waves last week as it launched its new offering – three apps rolled into one and offered for the princely sum of... nothing.
The reactions from the creative community have been mixed, some people think there must be a catch while others are frantically unsubscribing from the likes of Adobe.
But one piece of news that went a little under the radar is Affinity's new branding, launched at the same time. And I'm here to say that I love it.
Affinity's motto is "for creatives, by creatives" and the new identity reflects this.
Affinity explains that its process began with tone of voice. "Knowing, liberating and a little out-there. In short, fresh.af". The use of "af" is clever, and shows immediately that this is a brand that's bold and not to be messed with.
The new brand was spearheaded by a team consisting of creatives from Affinity, Canva and design studio Twist. And sticking by that motto, members of the creative community also took part.
Rob Clarke created the symbol and logotype, with its mix of juicy curves and precise angles, while type foundry Ohno added a custom typeface that demands attention.
James Martin (aka Made by James) created a suite of fun graphic assets, and the launch campaign animation was created by Brand Impact Awards 2025 winners ManvsMachine.
The goal of the campaign was to ensure that every encounter with the brand screamed creative possibility, and that every touchpoint felt unique to Affinity.
The colour palette is mostly neutral with the lime green adding a touch of punk. Af isn't just a saying either, now files created in Affinity will have the .af file name, ensuring that punk attitude is reflected in even the most boring of tasks – saving a file.
The campaign assets play on version histories too, poking fun at that designer trope of naming things billboard_final_final_final.af, and so on.
The identity was crafted in Affinity then scaled in Canva, showing just how these two programs can work together. (Also, it would've been a little bit embarrassing for Affinity to admit it worked in Photoshop.)
Overall the brand feels new, fresh and fitting for a company that's ripping up the rulebook and crafting some new. I certainly think it's cool af.
