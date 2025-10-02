Brand Impact Awards 2025: all the winners revealed

We are delighted to reveal the full winners of the Brand Impact Awards 2025. This year we had a record number of entries – over 220 – and our esteemed judging panel whittled it down to just 67 projects. Of those 67 projects, several received multiple awards.

We're proud to announce a total of nine Gold Awards, 37 Silver Awards and 37 Bronze Awards. The Best of Show and Social Impact Awards will be announced at a very special Winners' Drinks on 14 October.

Our global judging panel rated the entries independently across three weeks before coming together to debate the projects in small specialist panels across a further two weeks.

All our winners will receive one of our striking 2025 edition Mallet trophies.

Gold Awards

In alphabetical order, the following projects received at least one Gold trophy at the Brand Impact Awards 2025.

Alta / A Human Atlas of a City of Angels by Studio Sutherl& LYON

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Studio Sutherl& LYON) (Image credit: Studio Sutherl& LYON) (Image credit: Studio Sutherl& LYON) (Image credit: Studio Sutherl& LYON)

Gold Award: Publishing

Alta: A Human Atlas of a City of Angels is a multidisciplinary exploration of social change in 21st-century Los Angeles by Studio Sutherl& LYON , combining art, science and storytelling across book, exhibition, podcast and digital platforms.

Brilliantly executed all the way through: the infographics, the elegant type setting, the smart logo and even the name of the event/book Muriel Schildknecht, Lonsdale Design

Created in collaboration with the Getty Conservation Institute for Pacific Standard Time, Alta profiles 100 individuals through portraits, oral histories, and ancestral DNA. The design system embraced duality, using colour and form to connect personal identity with collective humanity. Infographics visualised over 2,000 datapoints with sensitivity and clarity. The adaptable visual identity reflected LA’s geography, avoiding regional clichés. Broad media coverage amplified its cultural and social impact citywide.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Centersquare by Jones Knowles Ritchie

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie) (Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie) (Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie) (Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie) (Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie)

Gold Award: Technology & Telecoms

Following the merger of Evoque and Cyxtera, the newly formed Centersquare redefined what a data centre brand could be. Rather than competing on commoditised features, the new positioning focused on long-term partnership built on the promise of 'Infinite Flexibility. Absolute Certainty'.

Such a simple logo and idea that was expanded in a really interesting way (taking the square spinning it, using the different angles to build off for iconography and visuals) Jess Marie, Bulletproof

This duality shaped the brand identity crafted by Jones Knowles Ritchie – from the name itself to a visual system that transforms technical infrastructure into dynamic, architectural design. Typography, warm colour palettes and isometric illustrations replaced cold, corporate norms, bringing sophistication and humanity to the category. The result: industry acclaim, internal unity, and a brand that customers see not just as a service, but as a safeguard for the future.

Endura by Reed Words and Pentland Brands

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Reed Words and Pentland Brands) (Image credit: Reed Words and Pentland Brands) (Image credit: Reed Words and Pentland Brands) (Image credit: Reed Words and Pentland Brands) (Image credit: Reed Words and Pentland Brands)

Gold Award: Copywriting

Endura, the irreverent Scottish cycling brand, needed a verbal identity to match its bold new look, and Reed Words and Pentland Brands delivered.

The way they've captured Scottish colloquialisms and turned that into a replicable tone of voice is genius – and takes a lot of care and work to get right Eva Munday, The Clearing

Ditching the macho clichés and fashion-parade posturing, the new tone of voice channels pure, muddy joy – speaking with blunt honesty, maverick spirit and a playful Scottish edge.

Drawing from local dialect and a unique 'McLexicon', the voice celebrates grit, humour, and the thrill of the ride without slipping into caricature. The impact? A clear brand distinction in a crowded market, with over 58 per cent revenue growth, a 26 per cent lift in average selling price, and a 31 per cent higher checkout completion rate – proving that personality drives both loyalty and conversion.

Forest Carbon: In Tune with Nature by Design Bridge and Partners

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners) (Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners) (Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners) (Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners) (Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)

Gold Award: Experiential, Professional Services

Forest Carbon’s rebrand by Design Bridge and Partners transforms it from a carbon credit issuer into a science-led steward of ecosystem restoration.

The consideration given to different applications, including textiles, paper and digital surfaces, made the design system feel thoughtful and comprehensive Jacquelyn Iyamah, Making the Body a Home

At its core is a powerful idea: sound reflects forest health. Using real wildlife recordings from Indonesian wetlands, the team created generative visual assets – Chladni-inspired pattern – making biodiversity literally visible.

A flowing logotype, musical typography, and vibrant, regionally inspired palette connect science with emotion. The system scales from field kits to investor decks, building credibility and resonance. In a saturated sector, the identity stands apart – grounded in data, but designed to inspire. Already, it’s helped secure investment and strengthened Forest Carbon’s mission to restore one million hectares.

Heinz: Love Letters by Jones Knowles Ritchie and Studio DRAMA

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie) (Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie) (Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie) (Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie) (Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie)

Gold Award: Typography

For the first time in its 150-year history, Heinz introduced a custom global typeface system to unify its brand across over 200 markets – created by Jones Knowles Ritchie and Studio DRAMA.

This type system truly honours and celebrates Heinz’s rich heritage, turning the brand’s iconic character into a unified and authentic typographic voice Pete Gaskell, Dalziel and Pow

Previously fragmented by over 30 legacy fonts, the brand needed a typographic identity that honoured its iconic heritage while enabling global consistency. Drawing from archival assets and the geometry of the Heinz wordmark, the team created Heinz Label for headlines and Heinz Sans for functional use.

The result is a timeless, adaptable system that reinforces brand recognition across packaging, communications, and merchandise. It has improved legibility, reduced complexity, and eliminated licensing costs – making every word unmistakably Heinz.

Lloyds: A Next Step Forward by Wolff Olins

Gold Award: Financial Services

Lloyds faced a pivotal moment in a shifting UK banking landscape, where trust had eroded and digital challengers were rising. To stay relevant, it launched a brand-led digital transformation rooted in its long-standing purpose: helping Britain prosper.

The Lloyds work did a great job of feeling contemporary, but not losing who they are as a brand. It also felt very personal and full of character Martin Homent, Citi

The new positioning created by Wolff Ollins – Lloyds moves everyone forward – addressed both technical and emotional needs, offering pragmatic support for real-life financial progress.

A new design system, CancaraOS, inspired by the iconic black horse, unified every touchpoint with clarity and optimism. Through modern visuals, authentic tone, and integrated services, Lloyds became a brand for all of Britain. The result: a bank reinvented for the digital era.

Mozilla: Reclaim the Internet by Jones Knowles Ritchie and Studio DRAMA

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie) (Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie) (Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie) (Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie) (Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie)

Gold Award: Typography

Jones Knowles Ritchie ensured accessibility and inclusivity were made foundational to Mozilla’s updated design, in partnership with Purple Tuesday and Studio DRAMA.

I appreciate the project’s clear and smart logic, the added value from its alignment with the brand’s strategy, and the rigour in defining a timeless and high-quality craft Tom Foley, Monotype

Every element – colour, typography, iconography, and illustration – was rigorously tested to ensure legibility across diverse audiences, from coders to policymakers. The identity exceeds global accessibility standards, future-proofing the brand while maintaining expressive character.

Custom typography improved clarity and reading speed, with design features like uniwidth spacing and enhanced character distinction. Brand colours surpassed AA and APCA contrast benchmarks. The result is a bold, inclusive identity that supports Mozilla’s mission to reclaim the internet for all – proving accessibility can drive both innovation and impact.

Solflare by Ragged Edge

Gold Award: Financial Services

Solflare, a secure Solana wallet, partnered with Ragged Edge to rebrand for mass adoption while retaining credibility with crypto-savvy users. Rejecting crypto’s clichéd aesthetic, they created a bold new identity: the 'Stronghold of the Free'.

I liked how Solflare approached the need for trust and security in what is quite a saturated crypto space Helen Fuchs, ustwo

This concept bridged technical depth with emotional reassurance, drawing on historical visual codes like blackletter typography and engraved-style illustrations to evoke trust and sovereignty.

The rebrand balanced grit with wisdom, resulting in 1.5 million new users (a 75 per cent increase), over 3,200 launch memes, and $20 billion in assets held. Solflare now stands as a credible, long-term force in crypto – revolutionary yet deeply reliable by design.

Silver awards

In alphabetical order, the following projects received at least one Silver Award in the Brand Impact Awards 2025.

Aagrah Foods by Red Dot Studio

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Red Dot Studio) (Image credit: Red Dot Studio) (Image credit: Red Dot Studio) (Image credit: Red Dot Studio) (Image credit: Red Dot Studio) (Image credit: Red Dot Studio)

Silver Award: FMCG

Aagrah's founder went from selling kebabs from a cart in Bradford to owning seven restaurants. When it was time to take Aagrah to the next level with a major supermarket launch, feedback from major supermarket Tesco made it clear its dated packaging was holding the brand back. The Red Dot Studio team introduced Lulu the elephant, who bursts off the shelf and stands proud against generic curry sauce brands.

How the elephant delivers character and personality is lovely, coupled with simple, modern styling James Ramsden, Coley Porter Bell

Impactful colour-blocking and beautiful simplicity, drawn from traditional Indian stamps, give this brand an edge, while a playful tone of voice bounces seamlessly between its Kashmiri roots and Bradford heritage.

The redesign helped secure listings in 364 Tesco stores, and the range is now stocked in other major supermarkets, independent stores and delis across the UK.

AB InBev: TaDa Abandoned Nights by R/GA

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: R/GA) (Image credit: R/GA) (Image credit: R/GA)

Silver Award: Emerging Tech, Retail

TaDa identified a problem it was facing: abandoned carts, and R/GA turned it into an experience. Using the products left behind in people's carts, generative AI imagined the epic night they might have had if only they'd checked out, and served customers personalised, humorous video featuring TaDa's brand characters.

The use of AI is clever, and how I'd want to see AI being used in industry Jessica Bong-Woon, Ragged Edge

Users received the story 24 hours after abandoning their cart, and if they completed the purchase within the next 24 hours, they had a chance to make that predicted night a reality. This resulted in an over 400 per cent increase in click-through rates, a 23 per cent increase in new users and every video shared drove two or more extra visitors to TaDa.

AME Coffee by Sons & Daughters ID

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Sons & Daughters ID) (Image credit: Sons & Daughters ID) (Image credit: Sons & Daughters ID) (Image credit: Sons & Daughters ID) (Image credit: Sons & Daughters ID) (Image credit: Sons & Daughters ID)

Silver Award: Bars & Restaurants

AME is a boutique coffee shop in Marbella that draws inspiration from the rare beauty of rain in a city known for endless sunshine.

Love the storytelling, the poetry, the sensorial execution that connects all the elements together, the craft in the typography and the beautiful illustrations Muriel Schildknecht, Lonsdale Design

Sons & Daughters ID build the brand around this central theme, expressed through its name, fluid typography, and intricate raindrop-based illustrations. Every detail – from elegant layouts to sophisticated packaging – evokes the refreshing essence of rain, balanced by a vibrant vermilion drawn from Marbella’s tropical landscape.

The result is a cohesive and visually striking identity that stands out in a crowded market. Early-stage, customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, affirming AME’s distinctive, emotionally resonant brand experience.

ATP Tour by NOT Wieden+Kennedy

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: NOT Wieden+Kennedy) (Image credit: NOT Wieden+Kennedy) (Image credit: NOT Wieden+Kennedy) (Image credit: NOT Wieden+Kennedy) (Image credit: NOT Wieden+Kennedy)

Silver Award: Sport & Leisure

The ATP tour is essential to tennis, but as many as 80 per cent of fans didn't follow it. NOT Widen+Kennedy stepped in to change that, creating the brand proposition of 'It All Adds Up' to shine a light on what makes the ATP Tour so vital to tennis.

The way it was visualised really captured the gritty energy and determination of what it takes to be a champion Jess Marie, Bulletproof

The design lens of 'Grit+Glamour' shows the raw, high-impact energy, as well as more refined moments of poise. Frame-by-frame hand-rendered animations, created by Mana, added to the feeling that every point, match and frame counts.

The result was a more engaged and active casual audience with an improved perception of the ATP tour and what it means to tennis.

BBC Studios: Made to Make You Think by R/GA