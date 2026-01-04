Apple's iconic AirPods could have looked very different

It's easy to forget today how distinctive Apple earphones were when the company launched the iPod back in 2001. Making earphones white instead of black immediately identified iPod (and later iPhone) users, creating a status symbol and a key ingredient for one of the best print ads of the 2000s.

When the wires disappeared with the release of the first AirPods in 2016, Apple stuck with that signature all-white look. But it seems the company seriously considered offering much more vibrant colour options – at least for the case (see our pick of the best budget audiophile headphones for over-ear alternatives).

Christmas post 🎄 Abandoned iPhone 5c colored AirPods 1st gen prototype. #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/Y2wzZTxgLCDecember 24, 2025

The first AirPods were released alongside the iPhone 7 and, like today's AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 3, were only available in white. To date, only the over-ear AirPods Max come in different colours.

But Apple prototype collector Kosutami has posted images that show what he says are prototypes for the first-generation AirPods. While the earbuds themselves are white, the shells of the cases are bright pink and yellow. Kosutami says Apple initially considered five colour options in the same hues as the iPhone 5c.

The iPhone 5c was released in September 2013 (Image credit: Apple)

Reactions to the images of the protoypes have been mixed, with some suggesting the colours look cheap and garish. I can definitely see why Apple decided against them. Since the iPhone earbuds were so iconic, all-white was well-associated with the Apple brand. Introducing colours could have weakened its connection with sleek and sophisticated minimalism.

On the other hand, some Apple fans have been calling for colour options for years. The AirPods and AirPods Pro are one of the few Apple products, along with accessories like Apple Pencil and chargers, still available only in white. Some people would like to see matching colours across iPads, iPhones and AirPods.

One difficulty with that is that even colours like 'Space Grey' look different across Apple products due to the use of different materials, finishes and anodization inconsistencies.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's also the issue of differing release cycles. New iPhones are released every year, and each generation introduces a new and inevitably controversial colour option, while AirPods are updated less frequently.

And white goes with everything. 'Cosmic Orange' does not.