Junk journalling has quickly become my latest obsession thanks to the no-rules creative freedom that surrounds it. While the artistic side brings endless fun, I've found it's the perfect introspective practise to beat doomscrolling and social media fatigue, so if you're looking for a digital detox, why not give it a go?

If you've been debating dipping your toe into the world of junk journalling, I've compiled a bunch of essentials that will help you kickstart your journey. Thankfully there are some mighty savings to be found during this weeks' Amazon's Spring Deals (especially these savings on Moleskin notebooks), and take a look at our collection of handpicked art kit deals for more creative inspiration.