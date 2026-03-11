Give your art kit a Spring refresh! Handpicked deals on paints, pencils, my favourite markers and more

Spring is springing (just about) so it's the perfect time to give your art kit a refresh – especially because I've found some brilliant art supply deals on quality paints, pencils, pens, paper and brushes. Included in that is a standout deal on my favourite Ohuhu Marker pens – which are reduced by 31% at Amazon. These markers are vibrant and oh-so-smooth to use – my whole family loves them.

The majority of these products have been tried and tested by our team (see our best art supplies guide for more detail), and I've chosen products that will work for enthusiastic hobbyists and pros alike. You can find UK deals at the top, and US offers further down.

UK deals