As the new iPad with an M4 chip is announced, the previous model hits its lowest ever price – it's got 20% off and is only $599 at Amazon right now. With an almost identical design as the upcoming model and only slightly slower speeds, this deal is actually great value on a tablet that's not that different to the one coming soon.

For that, you get 128GB storage (the 256GB version is 18% off and sitting at $699), 5G cellular connectivity, Apple Pencil Pro compatibility and the gorgeous Liquid Retina display. All in all, it's the best iPad for drawing and I don't hesitate to recommend it over the newest model if price is a concern. We fully tested it in our iPad Air M3 review, and it's a great option for creative pros, including digital artists and beyond.

See the deal below, alongside the brilliant Apple Pencil Pro (which also has a great discount of 26%) and a deal on the Magic Keyboard (get it for under $300). I use both of these daily and they are well worth completing your set up.

Apple Pencil Pro is the ideal stylus choice for creatives, as you'll see in our Apple Pencil Pro review. It's packed full of features perfect for digital art creation – so suits the iPad Air perfectly. And at this discount, it's brilliant value as well.