Subscribe to ImagineFX and claim 3 issues for £5/$5 today

Whether you’re sketching ideas, refining techniques or searching for your next spark of inspiration, ImagineFX supports artists at every stage. We cover a broad range of creative themes, including fan art, comic art and book illustration, to concept art and character design.



Inside every issue, you’ll discover inspiring artwork, interviews with some of the most respected names in 2D and 3D art, studio tours, and detailed tutorials that reveal how professionals approach their work from start to finish – plus loads more.



Right now, you can try ImagineFX with our amazing offer of three issues for just £5/$5. ImagineFX is published 13 times a year, delivered straight to your door or device instantly.



That’s not all! With a subscription, you’ll also unlock our digital back catalogue at no extra cost, giving you access to years of inspiration, tutorials and expert advice.



There’s never been a better time to try ImagineFX magazine, so don’t miss out and visit https://www.magazinesdirect.com/uk/imaginefx-subscription/dp/2c076375.



But be quick – this offer ends on 27 March at 11.59pm GMT.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors