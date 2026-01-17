Digital art in 2026 is dominated by AI, and it’s not getting any easier to find non-AI apps if you want to avoid the rising use of algorithms in art. A lot of the best digital art software around at the moment has creeping gen AI tools, so it's not always a question of whether you should use AI, but whether you actually want to.

Full disclosure, I’ve tried AI platforms like Freepik and use Photoshop’s mix of AI tools daily, but I also prefer to use apps without AI for my own artwork, as it’s just more fun – top of the pile is ArtRage and Procreate. But if you want to go AI straight-edge in 2026, it’s becoming harder and harder, which is why IAMAG’s No-AI Creative Suite Kickstarter has caught the eye, because for many, a safe space with no AI is important.

With this in mind, I’ve gathered a mix of apps and platforms that have strong no-AI policies or feature AI sparingly and in non-creative ways, apps that make you feel like the art you’ve made is all yours, flaws and all, because it is.

The apps below demonstrate that creative control can remain with the artist; AI, where it exists, is confined to final output enhancement, not the act of creation. Here are five tools that demonstrate that human hands still matter.

(Image credit: Procreate)

1. Procreate

Procreate continues to set the standard for digital illustration on iPad, not just for its fluid brushes and precise controls, but for its values. The developer has publicly rejected generative AI, committing to keep all creative processes entirely human-driven.

Painting is traditionally created with digital tools, and animation is created frame by frame. It’s straightforward, honest, and fiercely artist-first. That clarity is exactly why Procreate remains the go-to illustration app for many artists.

Read our list of Procreate tutorials for how to get started.