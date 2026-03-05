How to create a moody scene with pre-prepared materials

I had the idea of a smuggler’s cove that felt moody, dark and in shambles. I initially established the composition with rock formations, but I scrapped that to make the port the focus.

I’d been making building assets as prop call-outs before starting the environment, so once composition was established it was all about the assembly of different elements I’d prepared. The 3D is mainly used to establish materials and the mood; if the material is established properly you can overlay photos to give it that extra punch while keeping lighting accurate (see our guide to the best 3D modelling software if you want to add 3D to your workflow).

Pre-prepared materials for the scene (Image credit: Marco Gorlei)

How I created a dock shrouded in fog

01. Block in terrain To create the terrain, I use basic cubes merged using different rotations and angles. A Remesh modifier is applied to blend the seams. A procedural texture with displacement is then applied. The displacement turns into a natural formation rather than a bunch of cubes.

02. Drop in assets Here, I push the 3D forward. I developed my own assets like cranes, boats, and buildings and tried to get the materials to feel weathered, checking references in the process. It’s important to have these assets fleshed out as it creates guidelines for an easier paintover. This is where I’ll solve the details, rather than in Blender.

03. Blend in photos For elements like characters or sails, I extract photos using Marquee Select subject. I use a clip mask on a silhouette with the same shape and a colour that fits the mood. Then I change the light mode and use levels to play with the values to blend in photos.

