Photoshop's AI assistant is now live

Adobe's rolling out more new generative AI-powered tools today. Its Photoshop AI assistant is now available in public beta, and there are new editing tools in Firefly.

You'll find the AI assistant in the web and mobile versions of Photoshop only, not on desktop, and you'll need to join beta testing if you haven't already. The assistant appears as a new icon that you can click to bring up a field where you can type in edits you want to make, such as removing distractions, changing backgrounds, refining lighting or adjusting colour.

How Photoshop's AI assistant works

You can choose to have Photoshop's AI Assistant apply edits automatically or guide you step by step so you can learn the process. And in the Photoshop mobile app, you can use your voice, simply telling the app what edits you want to see, making it even faster.

