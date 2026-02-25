Godzilla inspired this artist's depictions of massive machinery in natural environments
YuCong Tang uses direct brushstrokes to capture believable fantasy and sci-fi scenes.
YuCong Tang is a concept designer from China how creates worlds using Photoshop and Procreate (see our guide to the best digital art software). He prefers direct brushtrokes when working digitally.
“I enjoy depicting huge machinery and natural environments, so they often appear simultaneously in my work,” he tells us. You can check out four examples of YuCong's work below. See our other features on digital artists for more inspiration.
The Garrison Troops of the Fortress
“This is a story I’m working on. In this world, set in the late 19th century, there will be dragons serving as aerial forces and huge ground warfare machines.”
Disaster Events in the North Passage
“I incorporated elements from horror and monster movies to tell the story of a team dealing with sudden anomalies. Arrival and Godzilla (2014) inspired me.”
Penguin Expedition Team
“People drive huge machines to explore extreme environments. I was inspired by polar documentaries and the giant machinery used in mines.”
High-Altitude Supply Ship
“Inspired by large airships and refuelling aircraft, I designed a fuel supply vessel that navigates through clouds. It features a heavy industrial style.”
You can see more of YuCong's work on his ArtStation profile.
This article originally appeared in ImagineFX.
