The best laptop for drawing in 2022

If you're a digital artist looking for the best laptop for drawing, then this guide will help. All the laptops in this list have touchscreens that can be used with a stylus, allowing you to draw directly onto the screen.

Why would you want to do this? Well, it allows you to create digital art without the need of additional hardware, such as one of the best best drawing tablets. By using the laptop's screen, you can create digital art within your favourite applications as well, rather than having to scan or import your physical drawings.

The touchscreen technology that's found in modern laptops has also come on in leaps and bounds, and this means they are more responsive than ever, leading to a much more tactile and satisfying drawing experience.

The best laptops for drawing available now

01. Surface Pro 8 The best laptop for drawing overall Specifications CPU: Up to 11th-gen Intel Core i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR4x Screen: 13-inch PixelSense Flow display Storage: Up to 1TB Reasons to buy + Faster processors + Gorgeous new design Reasons to avoid - Expensive

So, strictly speaking the Surface Pro 8 isn't really a laptop. Instead, it's a tablet that runs Windows 11. Attach the optional keyboard, however, and you've got a fantastic thin and light laptop.

It's also a brilliant device for drawing on, which is why it's at number one in this list. It's packing some of the latest mobile tech, so Windows 11 and any digital art app will run perfectly, and it has a stunning screen with a new 120Hz refresh rate. This makes drawing on it an absolute joy, though to get the most out of it you need to invest in the Surface Pen stylus, which is also sold separately. Read more in our full Surface Pro 8 review.

02. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook The best budget laptop for drawing Specifications CPU: MediaTek Helio P60T Processor Graphics: ARM G72 MP3 800GHz RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X Screen: 10.1" FHD (1920 x 1200) IPS, glossy, touchscreen, 400 nits Storage: Storage: 64 GB eMMC Reasons to buy + Long battery life + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - Not the most powerful

If you want the best cheap laptop for drawing, then the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook will be for you. As it's a Chromebook, its price is impressively low, while also offering a huge 22 hour-long battery life, as well as that all-important touchscreen for drawing on.

As it's a Chromebook it runs Chrome OS, rather than Windows. This means that not all drawing applications will be available. However, it can run Android apps, giving you access to loads of great drawing and digital art applications. It's a powerful device, but for a cheap, easily portable, laptop for drawing on, you won't go wrong with this great little Chromebook.

03. Asus ZenBook Duo 14 UX482E The best high-end laptop for drawing Specifications CPU: 11th-gen Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics, NVIDIA GeForce MX450 RAM: Up to 32GB Screen: 14.0-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 16:9, IPS-level Panel anti-glare touchscreen display, 400nits Storage: up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD Reasons to buy + ScreenPad Plus is innovative + Slim and light design Reasons to avoid - Keyboard placement is awkward

The Asus ZenBook Duo 14 UX482E is a brilliantly unique laptop for drawing on thanks to its dual-screen design. Along with a gorgeous 1080p IPS touchscreen, it has a second screen, known as the ScreenPadPlus.

This 12.65-inch touchscreen offers a 1,920 x 515 resolution and supports styluses. It can display apps and shortcuts, giving you more room on the main display, or you can use a stylus to draw on the ScreenPadPlus. It even lifts up at an angle when you open the laptop to make it more comfortable to draw on. As well as its unique design, it also comes with powerful internals, as well as solid build quality and a beautiful design. While this won't be a laptop for everyone, if you want the ultimate premium laptop for drawing, this is the one to get.

04. Lenovo Yoga 9i A powerful and stylish laptop for drawing Specifications CPU : 11th Generation Intel Core i3 – i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: up to 16 GB LPDDR4X Screen: 14.0" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, glossy with Dolby Vision – 14.0" UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS, glossy, touchscreen, HDR 400 Storage: up to 1 TB PCIe SSD Reasons to buy + Excellent battery life + Stylus included Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The new Intel Evo-certified Lenovo Yoga 9i is a great laptop for drawing if you want cutting edge technology. That Evo certification means it comes with a new, modern, Intel Core processor, offers over nine hours of battery life, and will wake up in under a second, making it one of the most powerful laptops on this list.

As a 2-in-1 laptop, it can be used as a traditional laptop, or with the keyboard flipped back to a tablet-like device. This is ideal for drawing on its large 16:9 full HD display. Best of all, it comes with the Lenovo Active Pen stylus, which can be stored in the laptop's body for safe keeping - and to keep it charged. This is a great feature, as many other laptops on this list don't include a stylus.

05. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 A great professional laptop for drawing Specifications CPU: 11th generation Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel Xe Plus RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 14-inch, 1920 x 1200p, IPS touchscreen, 400 nit Storage: 256GB – 512GB SSD Reasons to buy + Fantastic 16:10 display + Great battery life Reasons to avoid - Design is a bit plain

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 is a brilliant 2-in-1 laptop that's primarily aimed at business users. This means it's packed with some brilliant features, with additional security options and powerful 11th generation Intel processors. Its battery life is also very good.

It's also a fantastic laptop for drawing on, with its gorgeous 16:10 touchscreen giving you plenty of space to draw on. It comes with its own stylus that can be stored within the body to keep it safe, and it also features an SD card slot, giving it further appeal to creatives.

However, it is expensive, and its design is a bit plain - this is a business laptop, after all. But, it's also one of the best laptops for drawing that you can buy in 2022.

06. Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2020) Still a great laptop for drawing Specifications CPU: 10th Generation Intel Core i3 – i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Plus RAM: up to 16GB 4267MHz LPDDR4x Screen: 13.4-in. touch display Storage: up to 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Reasons to buy + Great display + Fantastic battery life Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the most stylish and dependable laptops out there, and it comes in a 2-in-1 form factor with a stunning touchscreen that makes it an excellent device for drawing on.

While the 2020 model is showing its age a bit, we expect Dell to launch a new XPS 13 2-in-1 this year with the latest tech from Intel. Until then, the 2020 model remains a brilliant laptop, with powerful components and a premium thin and light design that makes it a joy to work on.

Not only is it powerful and stylish, it has a long battery life, and if you buy a stylus, this becomes perhaps the most stylish drawing laptop money can buy right now. The 2020 model is often on sale from Dell's own website, so make sure you check there regularly to find yourself a real bargain.

07. Acer Spin 5 (2020) A great affordable drawing laptop Specifications CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 13.5" (2256 x 1504) 3:2 touchscreen display Storage: 256GB – 512GB SSD Reasons to buy + Fantastic battery life + Stylus included Reasons to avoid - Aspect ratio is a bit odd

This is another great affordable 2-in-1 laptop that is ideal for drawing. It has a large 3:2 display, which gives you more room to draw on than a standard widescreen, so you won't feel like you're running out of space while creating art, and it also comes with it's own stylus which is impressively feature-rich.

The stylus can also charge up in only a few seconds, which means you won't be stuck if inspiration strikes. It also has a brilliant 12-hour battery life, which lets you draw almost wherever you are without having to worry about plugging it in. Best of all, it's affordable, proving that you don't have to pay a fortune to get a great laptop for drawing.

08. HP Spectre x360 (2021) A stylish 2-in-1 for drawing Specifications CPU: 11th-gen Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 – Iris Xe RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 13.3" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080) OLED touch – 13.3" diagonal, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED touch Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD – 2 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Reasons to buy + Gorgeous design + Excellent battery life Reasons to avoid - Fans can get noisy - Pricey

The HP Spectre x360 is quite possibly the most stylish laptop you're going to buy for drawing on. It's thin, light and powerful, with 11th gen Intel processors, and a battery life that almost hits 13 hours.

It is also a great laptop for drawing on. Again, as a 2-in-1 laptop, the screen can be folded back to turn it into a drawing tablet, and the display works brilliantly with styluses, including the HP Active Pen that comes with this laptop.

There are some draw backs, however. For a start, it's very expensive, so if you're looking for a pure drawing laptop, you may be better off buying one of the cheaper (though less impressive) laptops on this list. The thin and light design is also great for portability, but it does mean that the fans can kick in when being used, which makes it a bit of a noisy laptop.