If you need to use CAD software for your projects, finding a laptop will be vital. I've handpicked three of the laptops from our smash hit best laptops for CAD buying guide and guess what? They all have discounts right now. To be honest we'd be recommending these whether or not they are on sale – that's not really the point – but these happen to so it's a good time to grab one.

A laptop for this software doesn't need to be the most powerful out there, much of the CAD software is not as resource hungry as, say, the most powerful 3D modelling or video editing software. But you do need something with bite, and a brilliant screen will make your projects easier to work on.

With that in mind, I've chosen a nifty dual screen option from ASUS, a 2-in-1 from Microsoft and a more standard Dell workstation. Read on to find out the deals, and learn more about these machines.

ASUS Zenbook Duo 2025: was $1,799.50 now $1,699 at Amazon Overview: One of the most innovative laptops to come out of the tech space in recent years, I've been up close with this machine and it is brilliant for creative work – especially CAD because you can split your workflow and draw/design across multiple displays. It has powerful internals, and a second screen that folds out unlike any other we've seen, but importantly it isn't a gimmick. The new iteration for 2025 has AI ready features and optional stylus (the discounted version here comes with that stylus). It doesn't have a discrete graphics card but it's nippy enough for most CAD tasks, with the exception of the most heavy 3D workflows. Screen Size 14 Inches Colour Inkwell Grey Hard Disk Size 1 TB CPU Model Intel Core Ultra 9 Ram Memory Installed Size 32 GB Operating System Windows 11 Home Special Feature Dual Screen Graphics Card Description Integrated Read our full ASUS Zenbook DUO review here.

Microsoft Surface Studio 2: was $2,099.99 now $1,569.99 at creativebloq.com This incredible 2-in-1 machine is a firm favourite for creatives. With a beautiful touchscreen and enough power for every task you could imagine, there's nothing better than having a tablet that works as a laptop, especially if you're drawing CAD designs. And there are some great offers on it right now. It's heavily customisable in its configuration, meaning you can power up to the appropriate level depending on whether you're using it for basic or heavier CAD workflows. And the battery life is ace. Brand Microsoft Model Name Surface Laptop Studio 2 Screen Size 14.4 Inches ColorPlatinum Hard Disk Size 512 GB CPU Model Core i7 Ram Memory Installed Size 16 GB Operating System Windows 11 Special Feature Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Graphics Card Description Iris Xe Graphics Read our full Microsoft Surface Studio 2 review here.

Dell XPS: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Dell A classic laptop that is a market leader for power and performance, plus it comes at a range of price points for different screen sizes and configurations. We recommend the 17-inch version in our best Cad laptops guide, but you could definitely have a smaller screen – and there are deals to be had across the range. Here we've highlighted a deal on the 14-inch screen, on which you can save $300. Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 155H (16 cores, up to 4.8 GHz) Operating System Windows 11 Home, English, French, Spanish Graphics Card Intel® Arc™ graphics Display 14.5", Non-touch, 2K, 500 nit, IPS, 30-120Hz, InfinityEdge, Low Blue Light Memory * 16GB LPDDR5x Dual Channel at 6400MT/s Storage 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive Read our full Dell XPS review here.

Not quite what you're looking for? See the deals we've found below on other models recommended in our buying guide.