This is just a quick piece of advice. I bought a Kindle Fire 8 Pro tablet in the Prime Day sale, for my son who is three. When you go to buy the tablet, which has a really good discount of 67%, the listings show two versions – the aged 3-7 version and the 6-12 'Pro' version. And they're the same price.

This initially made me think I needed to get the younger kids' tablet and then upgrade when he gets to the ripe old age of six. But actually there's no need to buy twice because you get the option to pick the age restriction for content, and pick the younger or older kids' UI when you set the tablet up.

The case is slightly different, but the Pro is a much better tablet, so you needn't plan on buying twice. Sure it might not last the full nine years, but it's worth getting the better tablet to maximise longevity. So if you've been considering getting a kids' tablet, I do actually recommend this one – but with all the above caveats. If you're looking for a different tablet, see our list of the best tablets with a stylus.

Amazon Kindle Fire 8 Pro With an 8-inch HD screen, 13 hours of battery and 3GB of storage (with a micro SD slot), this tablet is a great option for children. It also comes with a year's free access to Amazon kids – a very useful addition as the library of apps, games, books and audio books is actually really good. They can play educational games, read books and more. But don't get caught out with Amazon's marketing of the two tablet options. You can get the Pro for your smalls, and it'll be tailored to them. Then it will grow with them as you can switch over the settings. UK saving is bigger FYI – 67% off brings it down to £49.99.

