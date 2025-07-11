compiledLooking to up your content creation game? Or maybe you need a better-curated setup for video editing. Whatever the purpose, I've put together some suggestions of top tech for video editing (including some of the best MacBooks for video editing) to help you reach your goals.

My top recommendation is a TourBox Creative Console controller (currently 40% off) for customised and speedier controls when navigating some of the best video editing software. It offers 150+ actions in one singular preset, and you get immersive tactile feedback in a single-handed control format. Pssst - we have an exclusive TourBox coupon code for you to use, see deal box below.

Need a new camera? The Sony A7III that I currently own is over $600 off at Walmart, and £500 off over at Amazon down to just £987 (I can't quite believe it, and I'm a little ticked off). I highly recommend it for videographers or those getting into videography, thanks to its 4K 24MP resolution and interchangeable lens system that offers endless creative control and opportunity for capturing high-quality footage even in low-light conditions.

If you're the star of your own footage, you can't go wrong with a portable Rode microphone for clearer audio, and if you're working from home, you should definitely be equipped with one of the best chairs for back pain. I've compiiled several products and deals into this roundup, so take a look below for all the details.

Great for video editing Save $59 TourBox Elite: was $268 now $209 at TourBox TourBox controllers are designed to work with leading creative software and apps, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Capture One, Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, CapCut, DaVinci Resolve, and Clip Studio Paint - to name just a few. By using it to custom map controls, you can speed up your editing workflow and improve efficiency at the same time. There's also intelligent auto-preset switching for use with different programs. Check out our TourBox Elite review for full details, and if you're interested in buying one – Readers of Creative Bloq are being treated to an extra 5% off several TourBox products this Prime Day with the coupon code: TourFuture (valid until 31 July). UK DEAL: £209 at Amazon

Great for videography Save $619.01 Sony Alpha 7III (body only): was $1,999 now $1,379.99 at Walmart This is the camera I currently own, and after using it for over 5 years, I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a new professional camera. The Alpha series from Sony continues to impress photographers and filmmakers alike, with a stacked full-frame 24.2MP Exmor R CMOS sensor. It's lightweight, fast, and super sharp, making it excellent for content creation of all kinds, especially in low light. I've also found that its autofocus is excellent, even when relying on the digital viewfinder. UK DEAL: £987 at Amazon

Great for Audio Save $24.80 Rode Wireless Micro: was $149 now $124.20 at Amazon The Rode Wireless Micro is a great option for improving your audio when it comes to content creation. The pack includes 2 microphones with integrated clips and magnetic attachment (perfect for interviewing), plus a charging case, USB-C receiver for your phone, and 2 furry windshields for blocking out unwanted sound. I haven't personally tested out these wireless mics yet, but Rode did send us a set for review, and I'm super excited to put these to the test in the real world next time I'm out filming. UK DEAL: £134 £109 at Wex Photo Video

Pro-level Laptop Save 10% Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M4 Pro): was $2,899 now $2,619 at Best Buy The 2024 MacBook Pro with the M4 Pro chip is our #1 pick as the best laptop for video editing; however, this laptop packs a lot of horsepower, almost too much power, making it overkill for most users. If you can afford the latest MacBook Pro model, then it will certainly come in handy for video editing thanks to its ability to handle multiple 8K streams simultaneously, and enhanced ProRes acceleration. Read our MacBook Pro M4 review for more details, but keep in mind that you don't need to spend a fortune on a laptop for video editing, and depending on your workload, several other older MacBook Pro models can do the job just as well for a lot less. UK DEAL: £2,299 at Wex Photo Video