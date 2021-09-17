The best office chair for back pain in 2021

Investing in the best office chair for back pain is a must for anyone working from home, or anyone working for long hours in their chair. If you don't, you could experience years of unnecessary suffering as a result.

"In the age of technology, we spend so much time sitting at our computers, and our bodies cannot maintain good posture for hours without fatiguing," explains Dr Amy Hoover, a physiotherapist at workouts company P.volve.

"A chair that allows your lower back to maintain a good neutral position, supporting the natural curve in the lower back, can alleviate stress on the spine and improve the alignment of your spine all the way up to your head. The height of the chair should be adjustable, to allow your feet to be supported on the ground without changing the position of your back."

Can a chair really help with back pain?

Lyndsay Hirst, a physiotherapist specialising in back pain and a specialist in Pilates, agrees. "The right chair set up is essential, not only to support the natural curves of the spine but also the shoulders," she notes. "Arm rests are really useful for someone who suffers neck and mid spine pain. Lumbar support is also very useful. An adjustable seat plate, back rest and arms will allow the user to adapt the chair to their specific posture."

It's especially important to replace an ageing chair, says James Crow, owner of Posture Stars, a website promoting good posture. "If your chair has been around for more than a decade it's probably time to upgrade," he explain. "The materials wear down over time, with seat padding especially taking a beating.

"The best office chair for back pain is one that's highly adjustable, so you can get the back to support you in a meaningful way. Invest wisely: we wouldn't buy the cheapest mattress or car, but many of us are spending eight to 10 hours a day perched on a 'value' chair."

With all this in mind, below you'll find the best office chair for back pain available today, at a range of prices, and the information you need to choose between them. These chairs will give you a great chance of avoiding back problems in the future, although obviously if you're experiencing pain already, make sure you visit your doctor or chiropractor, as there may be underlying issues besides your chair.

The best chair for back pain in 2021

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

01. Herman Miller Mirra 2 The best office chair for back pain overall Specifications Colour: Graphite + Twilight, Dark Turquoise, Urban Orange or White + Twilight, Studio White, Dark Turquoise or Urban Orange Weight: 15.9kg Max load: 159kg Dimensions: 111 x 76 x 47 cm Assembly: Comes fully assembled TODAY'S BEST DEALS £867 View at Herman Miller Check Amazon 3 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Premium build-quality + Strong lumbar support + Fully adjustable Reasons to avoid - An investment

If you work long hours at a desk every day, it’s worth investing in an ergonomic chair for back pain that will support your body properly. And our top recommendation is the Herman Miller Mirra 2.

Yes, it’s expensive. But you can expect this expertly crafted chair, made from high quality components, to be in great shape a decade from now, and beyond. So over time, it’s likely to prove a bargain.

As you’d expect from a Herman Miller chair, it’s fantastically comfortable. And it provides the best back support for office chair users we know of. The butterfly shaped backrest responds effortlessly to your movements, making your spine feel cradled and supported, and preventing you from slumping or slouching.

The mesh is lovely and breathable, so you can stay cool on warm days. The chair offers excellent lumbar support, which can be adjusted for height, and the arms are fully adjustable too. The seat cushion distributes your weight beautifully, and it takes the largest maximum load (159kg / 350kg) of all the chairs on this list.

In short, this is the best chair for back pain that money can buy, bar none. For more Herman Miller options, see our dedicated Herman Miller chair guide.

(Image credit: Humanscale)

02. Humanscale Freedom The best chair for back pain that adjusts to your body Specifications Colour: Black Weight: 11.3kg Max capacity: 136kg Dimensions: 69 x 63.5 x 109-135cm Assembly: Needs minimal assembly TODAY'S BEST DEALS £1,034 View at Amazon 3 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Adjusts to your shape + High build quality + Attractive design Reasons to avoid - Not cheap

If you suffer from back problems, you may often spend hours fiddling with your chair, in a vain attempt to hit that perfect sweet spot. If that sounds like you, we recommend the Humanscale Freedom. That’s because automatically adjusts to the shape of your body, in a way that other chairs just can’t match.

The clever thing about this design is that the flexible backrest tilts as you move; so if you lean back, it moves with your spine rather than pressing against it. That way, the chair supports your spine naturally, without you having to make any manual adjustments.

On the whole, this is an expensive chair, but it's one of the best office chairs for back pain around, with superb attention to detail and high-quality materials, so you are getting value for money. And that backrest pivoting function; well, that’s quite unique and something you just won’t find elsewhere.

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

03. Sihoo Ergonomic Office Chair The best chair for back pain at a budget price Specifications Colour: Black Weight: 18kg Max capacity: 150kg Dimensions: 62 cm x 45 x 119 cm Assembly: Needs assembly TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £229.99 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Low price + Good looks + Highly adjustable Reasons to avoid - Lacks premium finish

Concerned about your back but don’t have enough funds for the first two chairs on our list? Here’s the best office chair for lower back pain at a budget price.

This stylish chair has loads of aesthetic appeal. And it compares favourably with many pricier models in terms of functionality as well as looks. The highlights here are the mesh back, which is very breathable, and the good level of lumbar support.

It’s also very adjustable: you can tweak the back support, headrest, armrests, height and tilt of the chair until you get your posture just right. It all adds up to excellent lower back support for office chair users.

On close examination, the level of finish is not up to the standard of more expensive designer chairs, which is to be expected. But in general, it looks the part, and provides an excellent level of comfort and protection given the reasonable price.

(Image credit: Hag)

04. HÅG Capisco Puls 8010 The best chair for back pain in the saddle style Specifications Colour: Black Weight: 14.4kg Max load: 114kg Dimensions: 77.2 x 71.4 x 26.4 cm Assembly: Needs assembly TODAY'S BEST DEALS £330 View at Amazon 7 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Promotes active sitting + Strong lumbar support + Minimalist looks Reasons to avoid - Acquired taste

You may have noticed that the HÅG Capisco Puls 8010 looks a little different from the other chairs on this list. That’s because it’s a saddle chair, which allows you to sit as if you are saddling a horse. This is widely believed to be the best kind of chair for countering and preventing back pain, based on reports like this Cardiff University study .

Saddle chairs are most popular amongst medical professionals, but their use has recently spread to other types of workplace. They're especially good for use with standing desks. Popular podcaster Joe Rogan is among the advocates of the HÅG Capisco Puls 8010, and that’s not surprising.

Providing good lumbar and lower back support, it’s very comfortable in use and it’s very adjustable too. The seat tilts, with a tilt lock, and you can tweak its height and depth too, from low sitting position to a sit-stand position. Plus, from an aesthetic point of view, this radical and minimalist Scandinavian design will certainly put your home office setup on the cutting edge of cool.

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

Whether you’re talking about style, craftsmanship or functionality, Herman Miller chairs are pretty difficult to beat. But if you can’t afford the first recommendation on our list, the Mirra 2, then check out the Herman Miller Sayl. While it’s significantly cheaper, it’s still a fantastic ergonomic office chair.

Made up of fewer parts than its sibling, its unique design – inspired by the Golden Gate bridge – may divide opinion. But we absolutely love this chic and offbeat take on the classic Herman Miller chair. And in terms of spinal support, it can’t be faulted.

The vented elastomer backrest, made with strands that vary in thickness and tension, provides an excellent balance between support and comfort, not to mention great air circulation. You can adjust the arm rests, seat height and seat depth. And the four-setting tilt limiter lets you adjust the tension to your liking.

(Image credit: Secretlab )

06. Secretlab Titan Software Chair The best office chair for back pain aimed at gamers Specifications Colour: Stealth, Black, Amber, Classic, Ash Weight: 35kg Max load: 130kg Dimensions: 81.28 x 36.83 x 69.85 cm Assembly: Fully assembled TODAY'S BEST DEALS £349 View at Secret Lab £354 View at Secret Lab Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Premium construction + Adjustable lumbar support + Comfy seat Reasons to avoid - Only really for gaming

Are you going to be using your chair primarily for gaming? Then we’d suggest the Secretlab Titan. This award-winning chair benefits from a premium feel, a high attention to detail, and a proactive approach to preventing back pain.

Most significantly, there’s a fully adjustable lumbar support system, which you control via a knob on the right side of the backrest. The seat has the same bucket-style design used on racing chairs, so it keeps your buttocks well supported over hours of gameplay. And the cold-cure foam used as padding throughout makes this chair super-comfortable.

The Titan is actually one of three similar chairs produced by Secretlab, and is suitable for anyone under 290 lbs. If you’re under 240 lbs, however, we’d recommend the Omega, while for those over 390 lbs there’s the Titan XL.

(Image credit: Flexispot BS9)

07. Flexispot BS9 Unusual budget design that “just works” Specifications Colour: Orange Weight: 13.5kg Max load: 120kg Dimensions: 119-129 x 43 x 43cm Assembly: Needs assembly TODAY'S BEST DEALS £219.99 View at FlexiSpot UK Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Moulded lumbar support Reasons to avoid - Quite basic - Not very adjustable

Another budget model, FlexiSpot's BS9 does a good job of meeting the basic needs of an office chair at an affordable price. This chair might look and feel basic, but given its generous padding, it is instantly comfortable.

One of its highlighted features is “3D lumbar support”, which basically means the shape of the mesh curves in a way that supports the gap between the lumbar spine and the seat. Don’t get too excited, though. This support is not in any way adjustable; it’s just how it’s shaped. That said, in practice this reviewer found it gives good support throughout day-long use; in other words, it “just works”.

You can adjust the seat height (between 44.5cm and 53.5cm), using the gas lift operated by a lever, and the back tilt (between 90 degrees and 120 degrees) by pressing your back against it. We also like the W-shaped seat, which uses foam rubber to stop you sliding and slouching. On the downside, the arm rests are static and can’t be moved, and there’s no headrest.

Overall, then this is quite a basic office chair that's not very adjustable. However, if you’re just looking for something cheap and comfortable, what this lacks in features, it makes up for in overall ergonomics and value.

(Image credit: Conhoma)

08. Conhoma Office Desk Chair The best cheap office chair for back pain Specifications Colour: Black Weight: 10.5kg Max load: 150kg Dimensions: 86 x 140 x 5 cm Assembly: Needs assembly TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £76.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Low price + Comfortable and breathable Reasons to avoid - Basic - Not very adjustable

Are you very short of cash? Don’t worry: for quite a small amount you can still get a chair that’s going to be kind to your spine: the Conhoma Office Desk Chair.

This is again quite a basic chair, lacking the advanced features of the pricier models on our list. The only adjustments you can make are to seat height and tilt, as well as being able to position the arm rests up or down.

However, the mesh back and thick padded seat cushion will keep you comfortable throughout the working day, and both offer great breathability too. Plus the overall design is ergonomic and provides good support for your spine. That’s pretty much it, but for such a low price, that’s still pretty impressive.

What is lumbar support?

When you're shopping for an ergonomic chair for back pain, you'll often see references to lumbar support. But what is it, exactly?

“'Lumbar' refers to your lower back, which should curve inward," explains Chongsu Lee, a physiotherapist and creator of the robotic BackHug device. "Lumbar support can be an attachment, or a built-in part of an office chair that aligns with your lower back to maintain its natural inward curve."

Why does this matter? "When sitting, your lumbar becomes sandwiched between the body, above, and buttocks, below," explains Chongsu. "When you sit, lumbar stress is one-and-a-half times times higher than when you stand, and double compared to when you walk.

"Left unsupported over time, the strain causes stiffness, making the lower back prone to injuries like slipped discs. Just like support beams in a building, lumbar support absorbs that strain and props your lumbar up, protecting it against stress and injury."

