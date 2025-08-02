Working from home? How about gaming from home with the Boulies Master Max chair!

Grab a discount on this comfy chair (especially for the larger lads amongst us).

The Boulies Master Max chair
The gaming chair is a strange invention, when you think about it. Not content with sitting on any normal chair, someone designed a seat especially for gamers. It became something that looks almost like the driver’s seat of a race-tuned car, with extra supports and cushions and headrests for all those times you’re thrown around by your mouse and keyboard.

There's no denying they’re comfortable, though. And if you can look past the sometimes over-aggressive styling and massive logos made to be seen on Twitch streams, you can find something that’s exceedingly nice to sit in for long periods.

