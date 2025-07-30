Want back to school Apple deals? I think there are only 2 real options

If you're a student that's getting ready to go back to school, and you want a brand new Apple product for your studies, time was there was only one option: make the most of the Apple student discount directly from Apple.

And that is still a great idea – you can get $100 off the new 13-inch, M4 MacBook Air, and get AirPods free that way. But right now the giant retailer Amazon is competing for Apple's discount crown, offering excellent deals that equal the best of what we saw over Prime Day.

In my experience, one of the most popular Apple devices for students readying for school is the MacBook Air, and that is also one of Amazon's best deals. You can get the MacBook Air with M4 chip down from $999 to just $799 (eat that, Apple!). It's the best suited laptop for the majority of students, that will see you well into your professional career, and at 13-inches, it's a super portable laptop perfect for student life.

Read on for my top picks from the Amazon Apple back to school deals...

My top 5 Apple back to school deals

MacBook Air (M4, 13-inches) $999 $799 at Amazon

Save $200: This is the laptop I wish I had as a student (and actually the one I own right now as a professional!) It's over-powerful for most student tasks (unless you're video editing, and even then it'll do a decent job). It's beautifully designed, has a gorgeous display, has a nippy 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. Want more storage? Get the 512GB for $999 (the retail price of the 256GB model).

AirTags $29 $26 at Amazon

Save $3: Why do I think AirTags are a good student buy? Because if you are going to buy one of the more expensive models on this page, AirTags are a pretty easy and inexpensive way to know exactly where that expensive model is, at all times! I've not used them, as I rarely leave my house, but in principle, they're a cheap way to solve a real problem for many drunk students.

AirPods Pro 2 $249 $199 at Amazon

Save $50: This is a pretty decent deal, which we saw over Prime. That means it's not a record low price, and you might see lower over November's Black Friday, but if you want some excellent earbuds for when you start back at school in September, then this is the best price I can find. They're fantastic headphones too.

iPad Air (M3) $599 $549 at Amazon

Save $50: I've used this exact model of the iPad Air, and it's my favourite, for what I use a tablet for. I found the iPad way too over-spec'd for me – not to mention overpriced. This is still a massive investment at half a grand, but it can double up as a secondary laptop, if you buy the Magic keyboard too (that can be around $200 from Apple, or get a dupe for just $75).