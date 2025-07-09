Apple, how can I choose the right AirPods with record-low Prime Day deals on every model?

News
By published

Have I fallen for Apple's ruse?

Prime Day Apple AirPods deals
(Image credit: Apple / Future)

In case you hadn't noticed, Amazon Prime Day 2025 is in full swing. There are plenty of Apple Prime Day deals about, and that includes Prime Day AirPods deals. Too many of them.

Every AirPods model is currently at its lowest price ever, and the cheapest AirPods 4 are just $129 $89. Great, I think. I might finally get some to replace the ugly, uncomfortable, non-noise-cancelling generic earbuds that fall out of my ears and get lost under the sofa every time I try to wear them to do exercise.

Apple AirPods 4
Save $40
Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $89 at Amazon

It started off well. I found this record deal of just $89 on the cheapest of the current AirPods models. That's all I need, and they have some handy smart features like FindMy and the ability to read your text messages to you. This beats the previous best price by $10. Nice, but...

View Deal
Apple AirPods 4 ANC
Save $60
Apple AirPods 4 ANC: was $179 now $119 at Amazon

So here's the catch. That budget version of the AirPods 4 doesn't have active noise cancellation. For just $30 more, there's a version that does. They're also reduced to a record-low price for Prime Day, $20 cheaper than they've ever been before.

I don't know if I even need ANC, but for only $30 more, it kind of seems silly not to, right? This one is a Prime exclusive deal, so you need to be an Amazon Prime member, but you can always sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial and then cancel it later.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Save $100
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $149 at Amazon

But hold on... there's also a whole $100 off Apple's premium AirPods Pro 2. I was thinking these were obsolete now the AirPods 4 have ANC, but looking back at our review, I recall that the Pros have a more secure, in-ear fit with swappable silicone tips, plus BETTER noise cancellation, better adaptive audio, and better spatial audio... An extra $30 doesn't seem like much more to pay for all that.

View Deal
Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.