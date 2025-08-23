I’m not someone who parts with money easily. A lot of my tech products are a few generations old, for a good reason – they still work. But replacing my worn-out old TV with Samsung’s The Frame was one of the best decisions I’ve made in the last few years, and now you can get good discounts on them – including $400 off the 2022, 55-inch model over at Walmart.

The Samsung Frame is essentially the perfect art TV for anyone who’s a bit house-proud. As the name implies, it’s designed to slot into your living space with the aesthetic ease of a picture frame. You get your choice of frame color – though white is obviously superior – and best of all, you can set it to display custom artwork when it’s in standard mode.

Samsung has a huge store of gorgeous backgrounds, or you can add your own; I was using it to display some of my photography until my partner asked me not to. Plus, you know, it's a TV.

Samsung The Frame (55-inch, 2022) $1,383 $979 at Walmart

This is the 2022 model of the Frame, so you don't get the matte finish of more recent models, but you do get a much bigger discount.

It's probably the best-looking TV you’ll ever buy, and a perfect choice for anyone who not-so-secretly resents having their living space dominated by a big, ugly black rectangle. And for a 55-inch QLED screen, that price is a bargain. Read more ▼

Our four-star review described the Frame as 'a stunning lifestyle TV that looks beautiful when wall-mounted and really shines when it's showing you your favourite art and photography.' Walmart currently has a whole host of Samsung Frame TVs at absolute steal prices – and the bigger you go, the bigger the discounts.

For instance, you can currently get $400 off a 55-inch QLED version , which is certainly nothing to sneeze at. But go up to the 65-inch QLED model , and you’re looking at a more than $700 discount! And for those with really big walls, the 75-inch QLED version has a whopping $1,202 discount from its launch price!

Now I think about it, maybe I could do with filling a bit more wall-space.

Here are some more Samsung Frame deals: