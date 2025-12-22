Whether you're looking for a last-minute gift or simply want a new game to sink your teeth into over the Christmas period, I've rounded up some seriously impressive price cuts with up to 50% off on Nintendo Switch (and Switch 2) games over at Amazon.

If you own the Nintendo Switch 2 console, you can play any of the games in the collection below. However, if you're a Nintendo Switch Gen 1 owner (this includes the Nintendo Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch Lite models), then you can only play the non-Switch 2 titles, as the latest games are sadly not backwards compatible.

Nintendo Switch 2 game deals