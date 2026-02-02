Heineken takes on Heinz in ultra-satisfying parody ad

Heinz recently launched Keggchup – a bizarre ketchup keg built for Super Bowl parties and other hot dog-themed soirees. While the concept slightly disconcerted me, the ad attracted an unexpected rival in beer brand Heineken, which was keen to reclaim the legendary keg crown.

Brand wars are nothing new, but the Heinz x Heineken battle is a meeting of worlds I never anticipated. Simple, sassy and smooth, Heineken's playful rebuttal ad not only proves how iconic Heinz's ad formula is, but also how easily it can be appropriated.

A post shared by Heinz (@heinz) A photo posted by on

Ahead of this Sunday's Super Bowl, Heinz dropped the limited edition Keggchup dispenser to a mix of confusion and delight from fans. Mimicking the ice-cold macro shots of beer commercials, the ad was a perfect play on typical Super Bowl ads, fully committing to the absurdity by giving followers the chance to win their own exclusive Keggchup dispenser.

The novelty was soon noticed by Heineken, who were quick to respond to the bizarre stunt with an ultra-satisfying rebuttal. In a simple yet genius ad, Heineken appropriates Heinz's classic ad aesthetic so well that it looks suprisingly authentic. With some careful logo obstruction, the ad steals Heinz's iconic slogan, which now reads "It has to be Hein," cheekily clapping back at the condiment king.

A post shared by Heineken US (@heineken_us) A photo posted by on

At times, brand wars can feel a little tiring (I'm looking at you, McDonald's and Burger King), so it's refreshing to see such a clever take on the ad trend. Heineken's ingenious response demonstrates the power of copy and simple design, proving that brand identities like Heinz can still be instantly recognisable, even when they're 'stolen' by rivals.