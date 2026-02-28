The best type foundries every designer should know

Exploring the best type foundries is the most effective way to discover bespoke, thoughtfully crafted typography for your projects. While there are endless free fonts available online, sometimes a design calls for a unique appeal – that's where the best type foundries can help.

From diverse typefaces to customisable fonts, opting to work with the best type foundries provides the option to explore and co-create for maximum control over your project. Below we've curated just a handful of our favourite type foundries (in no particular order) to help you find your perfect match, and if you're looking for more inspiration, check out our collection of professional fonts for designers.

01. Type of Feeling

(Image credit: Type of Feeling)

Created by legendary American designer and art director Jessica Walsh, Type of Feeling is an independent type foundry shaped by emotionally driven typographical design. While it offers a diverse array of retail typefaces, the foundry also offers bespoke services, motivated by the belief that "unique typography can be a brand's most distinctive asset." Specialised design options include custom logo types, custom fonts and full-type families.

02. Fincker Font Cuisine

(Image credit: Julien Fincker)

Fincker Font Cuisine is an indie foundry created by French designer, Julien Fincker. With a varied range of retail fonts to choose from. Fincker Font Cuisine is perfect for contemporary projects that need a unique flair (they even offer modifications if you're after a small tweak). For a more hands-on approach, Fincker Font Cuisine offers custom and corporate fonts as well as language extensions and logos. Inspired by Julian's family history, the foundry's logo proves that if you're after heritage design, you're cooking with the right folks.

03. Off Type Foundry

(Image credit: Off Type Foundry)

As the name suggests, Off Type Foundry focuses on unexpected, offbeat designs that are, and I quote, "really really well made." Taking pride in their "wonderfully weird" typefaces, Off's designs are a "vibrant/ecstatic/electric/charming hodge-podge of inspirations, legacies and letterforms – from royalty and rockets to the silver screen and b-sides." Each font is free to try, giving you the perfect opportunity to experiment and commercial licenses are available for purchase when you find your perfect match.

04. Kilm Type Foundry

(Image credit: Kilm Type Foundry)

Founded by Kris Sowersby in 2005, Kilm Type Foundry create typefaces shaped by a fine balance of historical knowledge and rigorous contemporary craft. Guided by the ethos, “a thing well made," each unique typeface echoes an evolving creative culture. Working with global brands like The Financial Times, PayPal and National Geographic, Kilm boasts an impressive repertoire of custom font clients. From delicate to decorative, each typeface can be licensed for use across physical and digital applications.

05. Grilli Type

(Image credit: Grilli Type)

Grilli Type was founded by Swiss designers Noël Leu and Thierry Blancpain in 2009, formed as a "collaborative avenue" for working with other creatives. Together, the pair create "type with a point of view", with the aim of creating meaning beyond words. Clean, contemporary, and fresh, each design is built to be flexible, adjusting to challenging project needs. Grilli Type also offers a wide range of custom options, from typeface customisation to language extensions and custom font families.

06. House Industries

(Image credit: House Industries)

Rooted in drawing, painting, and lettering, House Industries' typefaces bring a bespoke, handcrafted quality that radiates warmth and soul. With iconic clients like Hermes, Herman Miller and MTV, the design studio's diverse clientele speaks to its diverse offering of typefaces. Perfect for bold graphics with a distinctly familiar charm, House Industries' typefaces are a great option for projects that require a playful feel.

07. Displaay Type Foundry

(Image credit: Displaay Type Foundry)

Creating unique typefaces that are missing from the market, Displaay Type Foundry offers a diverse selection of retail typefaces for a variety of projects. "Often inspired by specific moments of imperfection and spontaneous irregularity," Displaay's fonts are prompted by purpose and reason, creating new typefaces "with the utmost responsibility." Displaay also offers a custom typeface service, as well as alterations to it's exisiting designs.

08. Studio Few

(Image credit: Studio Few)

One for the minimalist lovers, Studio Few offers a stripped-back selection of purpose-built fonts for contemporary designs that need an elevated element. As the website claims, "Few suggests less, but never absence. It allows for focus on what matters most," reflecting the studio's commitment to balance and focus in their typeface design.

09. F37 Foundry

(Image credit: F37 Foundry)

Manchester-based F37 Foundry creates distinct typefaces to help brands stand out against the crowd. The award-winning foundry creates beautifully crafted type families, with a bespoke focus that considers the identities and sensibilities of its clients. Working with huge global brands like Apple, Google and Pepsico, F37's attention to detail and devotion to storytelling give each typeface a unique flair.

10. Brandon Nickerson

(Image credit: Brandon Nickerson)

York-basedNew York based Brandon Nickerson offers a vast range of playful fonts with a delightfully contemporary edge. Leveraging his experience as both an in-house designer for Harry's and DagneDover and a freelancer for brands such as Cat Person and Nickelodeon, Brandon's typefaces range from bold display fonts to stylised textures. Unlike larger foundries, Brandon offers competitively affordable prices and is open for commissions for custom typeface design.

11. Good Type Foundry

(Image credit: Good Type Foundry)

The award-winning Good Type Foundry designs, develops and publishes contemporary typefaces perfect for projects in need of characterful fonts with clean design. With close attention to detail, the unique typefaces range from quirky displays to formal sans serifs, with alterations available to suit your design needs, whether it's a minor tweak or a language extension. Custom collaboration is also available, with offerings ranging from individual logotypes to full type families.

12. Pangram Pangram Foundry

(Image credit: Pangram Pangram Foundry)

Formed in 2018 by designer Mat Desjardins, Pangram Pangram Foundry meets at the intersection of typography and craftsmanship. Crafted with a fine balance of visual appeal and versatility, each typeface is meticulously designed, setting the standard for high-quality typographical design. The foundry also offers custom work, boasting an impressive clientele of iconic brands such as Apple, Nike and Netflix.