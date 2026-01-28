Adobe has completed a study into which fonts are universally loved and loathed by creative professionals. While every creative has their own font and types of typography preferences for any given application, we also know that there are some font families used more than others, and definitely plenty that are widely avoided.

With data gathered from 415 discussions from over 100 sources used by professionals to discuss their font feelings, the study includes detail on what exactly the creatives like and dislike about each font. Below you can see the top – and bottom – 10 fonts in order, complete with the emotional sentiments behind the rankings.

Most loved typefaces

1. Lato: Clean, versatile, and highly readable.

2. Garamond: Timeless elegance with unbeatable readability.

3. Impact: While most known for memes, Impact was viewed favourablyfor bold UI and intentional design.

4. Helvetica: Trusted, versatile, and respected across decades.

5. Inter: Clean, readable, and perfect for digital interfaces.

6. Playfair Display: Loved for elegant headings and editorial pairings.

7. Merriweather: A web-optimized serif that balances tradition and screen clarity.

8. SF Pro: Admired for clarity and seamless integration in UI design.

9. Baskerville: Classic sophistication that still feels fresh.

10. Futura: Favoured for its clean, forward-looking geometric style.

Most loathed typefaces