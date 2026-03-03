5 retro handhelds that play PS1 games and cost from just $59

Interest in retro gaming is booming, and happily we can indulge our nostalgia for classic games of the past for not very much money. That even includes PlayStation games.

While performance might not be totally perfect, there are budget retro handhelds that can play classic PS1 games, offering a portable, pocket-sized fix of titles like Final Fantasy VII and Crash Bandicoot. And they often support features like fast forward and save states.

They're obviously a lot cheaper than the PS5 or any of the best game consoles overall. In fact, most of our picks are cheaper than even a DualSense controller. See our full guides to the best retro game consoles and the best retro handheld game consoles for more options. In the meantime, here are five that can play PlayStation games and cost from just $59.