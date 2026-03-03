Apple has just announced the new iPhone 17e, and if you're hoping to get your hands on one, I have good news when it comes to accessories. While the new model may boast a faster A19 chip, the dimensions remain the same as the humble 16e, meaning you won't have to splash out on a brand new iPhone case. But that doesn't mean you don't deserve an accessory upgrade.

Whether you're a hard case purist or strictly silicone cases, we've collected the best iPhone cases that are compatible with the new 17e (as well as some other optional accessories to spice up your setup). Stay up to date with the latest from Apple with our Apple March event blog and check out why we voted the 16e one of the best iPhone's for photography.