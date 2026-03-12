Investing in a coffee machine isn't an easy decision. There are so many swanky ways to procure your morning brew, and I'm definitely guilty of resorting to my handmade drip pot based on pretentious bragging rights alone.

While trad coffee brewing methods might be worth the social clout, the convenience of a coffee machine is arguably superior. It can feel like quite the upgrade to make the switch, but if you've been flirting with the idea, this week's Amazon Spring Deal Days could be the answer to your quandaries. From travel espresso machines to some of the most beautiful coffee makers in the world, these are the deals worth snagging.