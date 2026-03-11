No spoilers! Celebrate One Piece season 2 with this merch collection
The live-action anime show is back on Netflix, and I'm so excited.
Netflix's live-action One Piece series was a huge hit in 2023, and now it's back for season 2 – and I can't wait to watch it. Stretchy pirate Luffy and his loveable gang of straw hats continue their epic voyage for treasure aboard the Going Merry.
The original manga series came out in 1997, created by Eiichiro Oda, and while I'm not familiar with the series outside of the live-action show, I'm told it does the franchise justice. Reviews for season 2 are already in, and it has an impressive 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating.
To celebrate, I've pulled together a collection of merchandise below that I think any One Piece fan will love, and in the meantime, I'll be binging the new season. No spoilers, please!
UK deals
One Piece fans: Try my crossword below
How did you get on? Let me know in the comments below.
