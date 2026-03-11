Pixar's Hoppers YouTube stream is the most delightful thing you'll see today

Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Ambient sounds and live nature streams have become popular on YouTube as people seek meditative moments of zen to escape from the grind, and Pixar has seen the perfect opportunity to build out the world of new movie Hoppers, which hit cinemas last weekend.
The animation giant is running a YouTube stream that mimics the live wildlife cam format but based on its fictional movie world. from the lazy beaver Loaf to Tom Lizard. We've already looked at why Hoppers looks different from other Pixar movies. This novel offering of extra footage provides an extended look at the movie's distinct animation style.
Creating hours of animated wildlife footage from the fictional stylised environment of the new Pixar movie is ingenious marketing for Hoppers. The 'live stream' expands on the film's engaging world building and provides a new opportunity for fans to see their favourite characters. At the same time, it introduces their personalities to viewers who haven't yet seen the movie in a way that generates more intrigue than a typical trailer might.Article continues below
Complete with ambient nature sounds of birds singing and frogs croaking and punctuated with subtle bursts of static interference, the Hoppers live cam is wonderfully calming. It's turned out to be a relaxing soundtrack for me at work today, with occasional surprises as Hoppers characters come into view. Several moments see the critters interacting with tech like phones or tablets.
If the live stream is gone when you arrive, you can catch up in the 10-hour video below. Yes, 10 hours of delightful Pixar wildlife animation! Forget Lofi Girl for today, this should be your new work soundtrack.
For more animation inspiration, see the Pixar rules of storytelling and the behind-the-scenes video revealing how KPop Demon Hunters used Unreal Engine 5.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.