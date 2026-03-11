Pixar's Hoppers YouTube stream is the most delightful thing you'll see today

Ambient sounds and live nature streams have become popular on YouTube as people seek meditative moments of zen to escape from the grind, and Pixar has seen the perfect opportunity to build out the world of new movie Hoppers, which hit cinemas last weekend.

The animation giant is running a YouTube stream that mimics the live wildlife cam format but based on its fictional movie world. from the lazy beaver Loaf to Tom Lizard. We've already looked at why Hoppers looks different from other Pixar movies. This novel offering of extra footage provides an extended look at the movie's distinct animation style.

Creating hours of animated wildlife footage from the fictional stylised environment of the new Pixar movie is ingenious marketing for Hoppers. The 'live stream' expands on the film's engaging world building and provides a new opportunity for fans to see their favourite characters. At the same time, it introduces their personalities to viewers who haven't yet seen the movie in a way that generates more intrigue than a typical trailer might.

Complete with ambient nature sounds of birds singing and frogs croaking and punctuated with subtle bursts of static interference, the Hoppers live cam is wonderfully calming. It's turned out to be a relaxing soundtrack for me at work today, with occasional surprises as Hoppers characters come into view. Several moments see the critters interacting with tech like phones or tablets.

If the live stream is gone when you arrive, you can catch up in the 10-hour video below. Yes, 10 hours of delightful Pixar wildlife animation! Forget Lofi Girl for today, this should be your new work soundtrack.

Wildlife Camera 10hr Nature Ambiance | Hoppers - YouTube Watch On

