Seattle Opera's response to Timothée Chalamet controversy is pure class

Silly Timothée Chalamet. The actor has, you've probably heard, come under fire this week for comments made during a Variety interview with fellow Interstellar star Matthew Mcconaughey, in which Chalamet took shots at both ballet and opera, declaring them art forms that "no-one cares about".

The comments have, as you might express, drawn fierce criticism from the opera and ballet communities. But one opera company has used the controversy as an ingenious marketing opportunity.

"All we've got to say is... use promo code TIMOTHEE to save 14% off select seats for Carmen, through this weekend only. Timmy, you're welcome to use it too. See you at the opera!" Reads a recent Instagram post by Seattle Opera.

As for the relevance of the 14%, this represents the "cents of viewership" Chalamet (rather arrogantly) suggested he was going to lose as a result of the comments. In other words, Chalamet suggests ballet and opera fans make up a tiny portion of his fan base.

Timothee Chalamet says no one cares about Opera and Ballet anymore! Oops! Internet not happy. - YouTube Timothee Chalamet says no one cares about Opera and Ballet anymore! Oops! Internet not happy. - YouTube
"Give your marketing director a raise RIGHT NOW!" One Instagram user comments on Seattle Opera's post, while another adds, "This is opera dramatic level shade, and I’m here for it."

Alas, the promo is now over. "Hey everyone, this was fun!" Reads an update to the original caption. "As promised, this promo has now ended. Thank you to everyone who bought tickets over the weekend, both locally and from afar. Our biggest hope is that this moment inspires you to continue supporting the beautiful artistry of the operas, ballets, and theaters around you."

