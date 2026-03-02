These Gorillaz x Spotify ads are hiding something really cool

In today's advertising world, plain ol' billboards don't seem to cut the mustard anymore. With this in mind, Spotify has teamed up with virtual brand Gorillaz to create an immersive treasure-hunt campaign, marking their new album, The Mountain.

Reimagining the static, one-sided nature of traditional billboard ads, the Spotify x Gorillaz campaign is all about creating an immersive fan-first experience. Vivid, playful and interactive, the new campaign is a prime example of how audiences are increasingly shaping the brand world.

Bringing Gorillaz's digital world to the streets of London, the album promo campaign features custom murals starring each of the iconic Gorillaz band members. Hidden within each artwork is a QR code that unlocks a real-world treasure hunt for fans. When all four are found, fans have the opportunity to win tour tickets, merch, and exclusive signed memorabilia.

The artwork will be appearing in Peckham, Shoreditch, Hackney, and Portobello Road, alongside a digital activation for fans in the U.K., U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Italy, Poland, and Spain who can't make the pilgrimage. Gorillaz Character Match uses users' listening history to match them with one of the four characters. Created in collaboration with Gorillaz’s own creative team, the custom character cards also unlock a personalised playlist featuring tracks from The Mountain alongside curated favourites from the band’s discography.

