Recommended reading

Spotify and Apple are killing the album cover, and they need to be stopped

News
By published

I can’t hang an animation on my wall.

Spotify Canvas video artwork
(Image credit: Spotify/Future)

Buried among the splashier (and glassier) announcements from Apple's WWDC conference this month were a bunch of modest improvements to Apple Music, including an AutoMix feature and lyrics translation. There's also another feature that didn't even make the Apple Newsroom press release: full screen animated album art on the iPhone lock screen.

As the name suggests, the new feature replaces the standard cover art with a fancy animated version when the phone is locked, and reports suggest it could come to third party apps like Spotify too. But for me, this tiny feature announcement marks a new step in the troubling march away from what makes the best album art, well, the best album art.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.