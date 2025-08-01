Artists are calling Rebelle 8 "breathtaking" – here’s what makes it so real

This hyper-realistic digital art software is out now.

Rebelle 8, the newest release from Escape Motions, is here, and it’s more than just an update. With over 40 new features, this edition represents a generational leap in natural media painting software, blending handcrafted expressiveness with cutting-edge digital realism.

Now available in Early Access, Rebelle 8 marks the 10th anniversary of digital painting software I adore, and in my opinion, it's a must-have for artists who demand watercolours that bleed like the real thing, oils that feel rich and textural, and digital brushes that behave just like the real thing.

