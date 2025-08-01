There’s something in the air this summer, and it’s not just the sugary smell of marshmallows roasting. The Peanuts gang is dusting off their songbooks for Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical, the first full-on Peanuts musical in nearly four decades, and I can't hold back the feels.

Peanuts has a special place in many people's hearts, even here in the UK, we grew up on the books, comics, and cartoons. And the old animations continue to offer up little surprises, such as this Charlie Brown character design secret that's a real head-scratcher.

This new special blends old-school heart with modern craft, complete with a treasure hunt, a soulful message, and a stage-worthy finale. For any artist looking to create something equally moving, this serves as a reminder of what can be achieved with the best animation software and a touch of heart and a dab of creative thinking.

(Image credit: Peanuts / WildBrain / AppleTV+)

It’s a big swing for Charlie Brown and co., with a score that hopes to blend Broadway charm and heartfelt pop. Emmy-nominated musician Ben Folds leads the soundtrack with original songs, including When We Were Light and Look Up, Charlie Brown. He’s joined by Emmy Award-nominated composer Jeff Morrow (Snow White), and Broadway composers Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner.

Directed by Erik Wiese and penned by longtime Peanuts collaborators Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, and Cornelius Uliano, the special brings together a familiar team. Behind the scenes, it’s produced by Peanuts and WildBrain, the animation powerhouse that’s helped shape Apple TV+ into the exclusive streaming home of all things Snoopy.

(Image credit: Peanuts / WildBrain / AppleTV+)

A campfire tale with heart (and harmony)

Set at a fading summer camp, the story hits that sweet Peanuts note of childhood nostalgia and quiet resilience. Charlie Brown, staring down his final summer at Camp Spring Lake, is eager to make it count. His sister Sally, less enthused about bugs and bunk beds, provides the perfect contrast. Meanwhile, Snoopy and Woodstock uncover a mysterious treasure map, naturally, which leads them on a mini-adventure of their own.

But there’s a twist: the real treasure isn’t gold, but memories. When the gang learns the camp may close for good, they rally the only way they know how, through music. Using instruments and memorabilia from past camp concerts, they throw a rousing performance to save the place they love.

(Image credit: Peanuts / WildBrain / AppleTV+)

Celebrating 75 years of Peanuts

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical also launches smack amid Peanuts’ 75th anniversary, a milestone that underscores the special’s legacy-focused message. From Schulz’s pen to streaming screens, the Peanuts gang has remained a cultural touchstone. And this latest special feels like a timely love letter to the spirit of making something magical out of what you already have.

With Apple TV+ continuing its exclusive partnership with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, the platform has become the definitive home for Charlie Brown’s world, past, present, and future.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer just meeting Snoopy for the first time, A Summer Musical looks set to strike all the right chords. It is released on Friday, August 15.