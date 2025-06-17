Last week we were looking at what's coming next in Procreate Dreams 2, the upcoming iteration of an app that's already our pick as the best animation software for iPad. 3D capabilities aren't on the list, but it turns out that in the hands of a skilled animator, even animation in the standard Procreate app can look almost as smooth as 3D.

Impressed followers are praising this artist's grasp of volumes and even calling her the next James Baxter after she shared a video of a work in progress on Instagram.

Although Procreate Dreams is a dedicated animation app, Manila-based animator CaseyNFizzy works in the standard Procreate iPad art app. She says she prefers the original app a) because she loves the Peppermint and Narinder pencil and b) she says she finds the Procreate Dreams UI confusing and only good for composition and colouring.

Casey says she works on an iPad with an M2 chip and 8GB of RAM. She uses one layer for each frame, except some key frames for which she uses two layers and merges them into one.

Writing in another post on Instagram, she says she cleans up her sketches and redraws them until she's happy with how they look using one layer. As for inbetweens, for very far lines, she turns off the onion skin and flips it like old traditional animation, while for close lines she opens the onion skin and draws them between the previous frame and next. A ruler will help or a lasso tool to resize lines, she notes.

