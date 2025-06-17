Recommended reading

People can't believe this artist's super-smooth animation was made in the standard Procreate app

News
By published

The 2D animation looks almost 3D.

Last week we were looking at what's coming next in Procreate Dreams 2, the upcoming iteration of an app that's already our pick as the best animation software for iPad. 3D capabilities aren't on the list, but it turns out that in the hands of a skilled animator, even animation in the standard Procreate app can look almost as smooth as 3D.

Impressed followers are praising this artist's grasp of volumes and even calling her the next James Baxter after she shared a video of a work in progress on Instagram.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.