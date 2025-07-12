What does it take to make a zine? Four dedicated technicians (and one or two moody ones), a few too many discussions about bleed and binding, and three (or four) reprints. That’s what it took me to get a final draft of my zine.

Once I’d overcome all those stumbling blocks (and learned all there is to learn about different types of printing), I knew I’d made both a piece of art and a product that I hoped would be able to compete with some of the best indie magazines out there. More importantly, I knew the stumbling blocks had left me equipped with lessons that would speed up the process next time.

And now I’m here to share what I learned with you – so that you don’t have to have those awkward conversations with technicians about how to avoid cutting off your design in the final print.

Read on if you want to learn how to avoid those inevitable eye-rolls and approach your first zine like a professional.

01. Establish your binding technique early on

(Image credit: Mabel Wynne)

It might seem like I'm beginning at the end, but before you even think about talking to a printer you need to work out how you're going to bind your zine.

Printers don't enjoy giving print finishing advice unless they're the ones doing the print finishing so you need to take your final document (see below) to whoever is going to be involved in the print finishing of your zine.

This might be your printer (and often will be), but if you're cutting and binding it yourself, it will be the technician at the print finishing studio you're planning on using. If they have time, talk to them about your needs and they'll talk you through your best options for binding, as well as advise you on how to set up your document accordingly.

(Image credit: Mabel Wynne)

Different types of binding require different document set-ups and different designs. Knowing what binding you're going to use will establish whether you need to use a double-sided or a single-sided printer, and what guides to set on your document to allow for the binding.

It will also help you decide what type of material you want to use as well as your printing method.

02. Sort out your InDesign document set-up

(Image credit: Mabel Wynne)

Printers don’t like it when you come in without knowing what you’re doing. They spend a lot of time explaining bleeds, slugs and document set-ups to newbies, and if they need to do the same with you, you might get off on the wrong foot.

Make sure to do your research and have your document correctly set up beforehand. This means you can go in to a conversation with a printer prepared. If you're new to bleeds, I know it can be tempting to take a 'I'll cross that bridge when I get to it approach', but trust me – you’ll end up having to redesign your whole document and delaying your project. Avoid the stress and get on top of it while your document is still in its initial stages of production.

03. Establish the type of printing you want to use

(Image credit: Mabel Wynne)

The world of printing is rich – and each printing method has a different purpose. Some methods – such as UV printing – can achieve effects that you might not have even thought were possible in print!

Riso printing is ideal for those opting for a two-tone colour scheme. You might have noticed this particular style currently taking over the indie publishing world to the point where it's influencing trending styles of illustration.

Mono-printing is a more hands-on method that holds particular heritage in craft, indie publishing and even fine art. It's known as one of Dame Tracey Emin's favourite creative techniques, due to its unpredictability and raw texture.

Its unpredictability can be the opposite of useful if you want to create consistency across many copies of a zine, but can create a one-off, handmade look for more limited print runs. It's very time consuming, as each colour and overlapping shape needs to be set up on separate ink plates – another reason why it works best in limited print runs.

Digital printing is an incredible invention that almost makes CMYK look like RGB. Yes, it's that vibrant! Some pages of my zine even glow in the dark because the Xerox printer I used printed so brightly.

Seriously, some pages glow in the dark. (Image credit: Mabel Wynne)

Lithographic printing uses ink plates too, but they're far larger than the comparatively fun-sized plates used in mono-printing.

It prints using the four standard CMYK inks, but only one image can be printed at a time – as just one image can be printed onto each plate. This makes it the best option if you're only printing on one, two or three large sheets of paper that you might want to use in their entirety or cut later on in the finishing process.

It works with solubility – repelling inks and attracting them using different types of water (or lack of) in different areas of the plate.

Explore all printing methods in more depth in our creative's guide to the different types of printing.

04. Work out where you’re going to finish your zine

(Image credit: Mabel Wynne)

Print finishing is the cutting (often of SR-sized sheets of paper), folding, and binding that comes after printing. It is the final stage in the production of your zine.

Most printers will sort out your print finishing for you, but if you consider yourself an artist, it’s actually really important to at least make yourself aware of the print finishing process, as it is part of the physical construction of your zine.

Being more hands-on in the process is not only impressive when the finish of the final product is professional, it can also give your project more integrity. It can save you money too, but if you're printing a larger run then it might take up too much time to do it yourself, and time is money, so weigh up your decision based on the project.

(Image credit: Mabel Wynne)

If you’re low on time or you want to ensure the most professional finish, there’s nothing wrong with the printer finishing your zine.

If you want to have more control over the final product, you might want to find somewhere to make it yourself.

The process will include cutting the sheets your pages will be printed on and hand-binding your zine using a mix of smaller tools and larger machines. You will always need to make a couple of dummy books using scrap paper before you are in a position to use your new skills on your zine.

Printing costs money – so don't bind your final product until you have completed the same method successfully once or twice with test materials.

• New York's Center for Book Arts is a great open studio space that also hosts book arts workshops.

• London Print Studio and London Book Arts are excellent studios to print finish your zine yourself in London as well as to spend time learning to use the tools and facilities.

05. Always do a test run!

(Image credit: Mabel Wynne)

Before you order a print run of 10 or 50 zines (or maybe even more), do a test print! Even if it’s just simulating the final result as much as you can using your own desktop printer, it’s worth it. I can guarantee you that there will be something to change in your first print run. Best way to avoid this? Print your own first test copy.

Whether or not you'll be binding the final product yourself, it's important to bind the test copy too to make sure the binding will line up as it should in the final product. Take it from me – someone who wasted money (but could have easily wasted more) on three reprints – it doesn’t matter how much you feel like everything lines up on the screen – sometimes it’s not until you see it in print that you notice that one error. It takes up extra time initially, but it will save you a lot of time and money in the long run of your project.

06. Be aware of the cost

(Image credit: Mabel Wynne)

If you haven't yet, it's time to accept that you're going to spend money initially. But if your zine is successful you'll make it back, and you might make a profit too. It might only be enough to get breakfast the next day at first, but making a profit doing what you love is a big success. It's more achievable than the industry wants you to think.

07. Don’t make a zine for the sake of it

(Image credit: Mabel Wynne)

We've all heard how the indie zine scene is over-saturated, but if you make something genuinely original, you'll notice that fall away.

Once I made my zine, recognition came far more easily than I was expecting, and that’s because when you put something original, innovative and unique in front of the right people, they’ll want to be a part of it.

Bookshop and magazine shop stockists are like agents: they want their shop to be the first to be a part of the next up-and-coming project. If you’ve made something good, it’s in their interests to stock it.

08. Some of the best projects are solo

(Image credit: Mabel Wynne)

Despite what the magazine industry likes to rattle off, a publication does not always have to be a production of teamwork. Some of the best zines are one-offs made by artists who have poured their personal passion into it.

The market is full of zines created by a collection of designers looking to make something for the sake of it. The very origins in zine-making are anti-commercial: its original purpose is to get a message across outside the constraints of traditional publishing. Think of it as another expression of your artwork – it just happens to be in the form of a book.

09. Know your numbers before approaching stockists

(Image credit: Mabel Wynne)

Stockists are busy running businesses – they don’t have time to explain the numbers to you. There's nothing that ends a good conversation with a stockist more quickly than not knowing what wholesale rate is or how much your magazine costs.

Some of the people you meet will want to help, but don't go in expecting it. Presenting yourself as a professional ready to work with a stockist means having a grasp on how it all works.

(Image credit: Mabel Wynne)

Keep track of every tiny cost throughout the process of making your zine so that you can easily calculate early on how much it costs you to make one. Now it’s time to put that in a spreadsheet and work out how much you’re willing to make after making your money back, then add the 40-50% the stockist will take (depending on their wholesale rate).

If you get on well and you catch them on a generous day, you might get 35%, but go in expecting to just make a few dollars/pounds per copy. Also be prepared to just make your money back without profit.

Approach each stockist with flexibility, but make sure never to compromise on matching your cost. There’s no point in losing money, and it’s a myth based in cynicism that it’s inevitable when making a zine. If your work deserves respect and is desirable enough to be stocked, then you deserve to be paid for it. The compromises are in whether or not you make a profit.

(Image credit: Mabel Wynne)

Networking isn't about harassing people on LinkedIn (well, a bit); the most effective networking comes from forming natural relationships with important people. It's often a good idea to put yourself in front of the right people well before you bring your zine to them and ask something from them.

Initially, you need to make your face unavoidable and make it clear that you're planning on making a statement in this industry.

(Image credit: Mabel Wynne)

They'll often know that you've got professional motives, but just lean into it. There's no shame in it and most people will appreciate your confidence as it takes some of the pressure off them.

Don't ask them for advice each time you see them – just make your face known, start attending industry events that you're genuinely interested in, and initiate friendly chats with the same people on a regular basis.

Now you know what to prepare for, it's time to break out your InDesign document and sketchbook and make your zine! You'll inevitably hit walls throughout your project, but on the other side of each wall is another game-changing idea. Remember, the number one rule to finishing any project is always to engage, engage, engage but x10!

Mabel's zine, one day I could be living again, is available to buy online from Magalleria and MagCulture and for those in the UK, in person at the London Review Bookshop.