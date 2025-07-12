I just made my first zine, here's what I learned

Advice
By published

10 lessons I learned the hard way so you don’t have to.

Hero image for I made a zine, here&#039;s what I learned
(Image credit: Mabel Wynne)

What does it take to make a zine? Four dedicated technicians (and one or two moody ones), a few too many discussions about bleed and binding, and three (or four) reprints. That’s what it took me to get a final draft of my zine.

Once I’d overcome all those stumbling blocks (and learned all there is to learn about different types of printing), I knew I’d made both a piece of art and a product that I hoped would be able to compete with some of the best indie magazines out there. More importantly, I knew the stumbling blocks had left me equipped with lessons that would speed up the process next time.

