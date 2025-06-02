Recommended reading

The lesson all creatives can learn from Taylor Swift's ownership victory

Advice
By published

It's not quite what you think.

Selection of Taylor Swift albums
(Image credit: Taylor Swift)

Not everyone's a Taylor Swift fan, and that's fine. But as the first artist ever to raise a billion purely on music sales alone, you have to admit she's doing something right. So whatever kind of creative you are, there's a lot you can learn from her. And that's especially true of her latest big news.

"All of the music I've ever made now belongs to me," Taylor Swift announced last Friday in a letter, finally ending a six-year saga that's generated more headlines than some actual wars. She lost the rights to her back catalogue in 2019, when her music manager Scooter Braun and his media holding company, Ithaca Holdings LLC, acquired her old label, Big Machine Label Group. And ever since then she's pursued a twin strategy: fighting to buy her music back, and systematically re-recording fresh versions of her past albums, dubbing each "Taylor's version".

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom May
Tom May
Freelance journalist and editor

Tom May is an award-winning journalist and author specialising in design, photography and technology. His latest book, The 50th Greatest Designers, was released in June 2025. He's also author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.