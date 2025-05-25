Recommended reading

Meta stole my book for its AI. Call me a traitor, but I didn't mind

Features
By published

There's one thing worse than having your book stolen. It's not having your book stolen.

Front and back of the book 50 Greatest Designers on a wooden desk
(Image credit: Future)

It's always reassuring when your darkest suspicions about tech billionaires are confirmed. A couple of months back, The Atlantic dropped a bombshell that would have been shocking if we weren't all so jaded.

Meta had trained its AI on stolen books. Thousands of them, scanned from LibGen, a massive piracy network of stolen publications. All because Mark Zuckerberg, whose net worth could fund the British Library until the heat death of the universe, had decided that paying authors was a bit steep.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom May
Tom May
Freelance journalist and editor

Tom May is an award-winning journalist and editor specialising in design, photography and technology. Author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. Today, he is a regular contributor to Creative Bloq and its sister sites Digital Camera World, T3.com and Tech Radar. He also writes for Creative Boom and works on content marketing projects.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.