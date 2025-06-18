Recommended reading

Can AI really make ASMR video that works? I put it to the test

News
By published

I challenged Veo 3 to recreate that satisfying ASMR vibe; here's how close it came.

There's a breakout AI video trend on TikTok and Instagram for ASMR AI videos, showing a knife cutting through glass fruit, which is engaging. But how easy is it to do? You hear AI is simple – write a prompt and click 'generate' – but is it that easy? And more importantly, is it fun?

With the hype surrounding AI tools, and my own experience of visiting the AI Upscale conference, I decided to test out the latest AI tools and try and make my own polished videos. I decided on using Freepick as this platform has access to every AI model, including Veo 3, an ideal gen AI model for realistic video.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.