The Switch 2 is turning out to be a creative powerhouse of a games console! First, Nintendo smuggles fully fledged 3D modelling software into Donkey Kong Bananza in the form of DK Artist Mode. Now, Mario Paint has finally been released on Switch Online.

With the SNES classic now available for Switch, you can colour in or fill segments with patterns, create original art and animations, test you aim by swatting flies (well, why not?) and even compose music to add to your creations. It's a whole lot of fun for crafting pixel art creations, and I'm in serious danger of spending way too much time with it!

Mario Paint - Super NES – Nintendo Classics - YouTube Watch On

You don't need a Switch 2, since the 1992 SNES classic is also available for the original Switch, but the new release takes advantage of the Joy-Con 2's mouse mode capabilities for added convenience. On the original console, you'll need a separate USB mouse because Mario Paint only supports mouse control. The Nintendo Switch Online SNES app now offers options for control remapping.

Like DK Artist mode in the recently released Donkey Kong Bananza, the release is a great example of how Nintendo does things differently, seeing itself firstly as a toy company who's job is to offer fun for its own sake. Just check out some of the reaction from fans on social media.

Oh boy, this is what I create in mario paint!! pic.twitter.com/YpvrKAFVwAJuly 29, 2025

Mario Paint is available on Swith Online.This is the best animation ever to come out of that game. pic.twitter.com/pqUlj0I71QJuly 29, 2025

I did my part 🫡 https://t.co/x6f1LVmkAq pic.twitter.com/054vQTrpzUJuly 29, 2025

really glad mario paint got added to NSO just in time for my unemployment arc, really productive afternoon! grind continues haha pic.twitter.com/iafTi9QR8tJuly 30, 2025

Also available in the Nintendo Switch Online's SNES catalogue of classic games are Donkey Kong Country, Earthworm Jim 2 and Star Fox. Meanwhile, Nintendo has added the music from Mario Paint to the Nintendo Music App.

For inspiration for your own Mario Paint creations, check out the many Donkey Kong loading screen artworks. See below for Switch console pricing. You might also want to see our guide to the best digital art software.