Mario Paint is now on Switch 2 – and it’s taking me back to early '90s digital art creativity

After DK Artist mode, Nintendo's console is becoming a digital art powerhouse.

An image from Mario Paint on Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Switch 2 is turning out to be a creative powerhouse of a games console! First, Nintendo smuggles fully fledged 3D modelling software into Donkey Kong Bananza in the form of DK Artist Mode. Now, Mario Paint has finally been released on Switch Online.

With the SNES classic now available for Switch, you can colour in or fill segments with patterns, create original art and animations, test you aim by swatting flies (well, why not?) and even compose music to add to your creations. It's a whole lot of fun for crafting pixel art creations, and I'm in serious danger of spending way too much time with it!

