Sony's Horizon lawsuit sums up gaming's creative crisis

News
By published

As a lifelong gamer, I’ve never seen the industry so afraid to take risks. This lawsuit proves it.

Sony’s recent lawsuit against Tencent’s Polaris Quest studio over the game Light of Motiram, for similarities to the Horizon franchise, reads like a bizarre déjà vu moment for me, and I think for many gamers. And it speaks to a deeper issue with games and creativity.

The claim? That Tencent’s new open-world, but unreleased, adventure appears to have heavily borrowed from Sony’s beloved Horizon game franchise, right down to the bow-wielding red-haired heroine, towering mechanical animals, and tribal-futuristic aesthetics.

